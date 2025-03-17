Justin Bieber Says He’s Filled with “Hate,” Feels Like He’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here we unfortunately go again with Justin Bieber.

On Sunday, the singer shared an all-capital letters post to Instagram in which he made it sound very much as if he’s not in a healthy mental state.

This has been a sad theme for Bieber over the last several weeks.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I was always told when I was a kid not to hate,” the 31-year-old star’s began in this latest example. “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it.”

It’s become clear at this point that Bieber suffered tremendously as a teenager.

Despite his success in the music industry, or perhaps because of it, Bieber faced a great deal of criticism and simply was forced to be in the glare of an extremely bright spotlight as an extremely young man.

That wouldn’t be easy for anyone.

Singer Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Due to what he was told about the concept of “hate,” Bieber continued:

“[This] made me feel like I have been drowning, feeling unsafe to acknowledge it.”

Now, however?

“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging its there,” the new father concluded. “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”

Celebrity Captain Justin Bieber of Team Matthews warms up prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bieber didn’t elaborate in the message. He didn’t provide any other details aside from what is shared below.

Last week, amid drug use rumors surrounding Bieber, the artist also used his Instagram Stories to open up about times he has previously doubted himself.

“People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin u deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” Bieber, wrote on March 13.

“Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, Damn if only they knew my thoughts.”

The seemingly troubled star also said that he felt “unequipped and unqualified most days.”

(Instagram)

Bieber — who welcomed son, Jack Blues, with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber in August — initially sparked concerns among fans over his health after fans noticed alleged changes in his physical appearance and behavior in February.

In a statement first published by TMZ on February 23, a member of the couple’s team tried to squash the rumors, stating that the narrative about Justin’s health and drug use are false.

This person also said that speculation about his drug use are “exhausting and pitiful,” adding that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”