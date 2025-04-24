Justin Bieber Worries Fans (Again): ‘Maybe I’m Too Flawed’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber has found a new reason for fans to worry.

This time, it comes after videos of him partying at Coachella have some speculating that he’s relapsing.

Justin has a new message, delving into his flaws — but ultimately saying that they don’t matter.

To put it mildly, if his goal was to reassure followers that he’s doing just fine, he missed the mark.

Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber is getting emotional in a religious new message

Is Justin Bieber okay? It seems that he drops a new reason to worry for him every few days.

This time, the possible red flag comes in the form of an oddly structured religious statement.

Look, fans know that Justin is a Christian. Whether or not his current house of worship is a cult, he’s a devout guy. But the issue seems to be with his religious stance, the format of the post, and with his recent behavior.

Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taking to Instagram just days after his Coachella partying, Justin shared a message about some insecurities that he feels within a religious context.

“Every day I wake up thinking maybe I’m too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life,” he began.

“Yet God uses me (flaws and all) every day. The same way He uses you!” Justin then claimed. “Our life is significant. God has a plan for us.”

On Instagram, Justin Bieber shared a message discussing his flaws through a Christian lens. (Image Credit: INstagram)

‘Join me if you want’

“Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God’s good plans for our life,” Justin then expressed.

“I’m choosing today to allow God’s love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective,” he wrote. “And not make my day about trying to prove myself.”

Justin then invited his fans and followers to: “Join me if you want.”

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A number of commenters replied to cheer him on, even warning him and other Christians about the religion’s devil figure, who might attempt to deceive them in some capacity.

Others, however, took a sterner approach, lecturing or arguably scolding Justin on a theological point that has been a topic of debate for Christians for nearly 2,000 years.

Simply put, some chastised Justin about his behavior, warning him that faithful words without adhering to what they consider to be Christian conduct are not enough.

Others disagreed, stating that Christianity offers unlimited personal redemption. It is, as we said, a very old argument.

Singer Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Is he okay?

Obviously, not all of Justin Bieber’s fans are Christians. But just about all of them do feel some measure of concern for his well-being.

Simply put, he seems to have lost his filter.

That doesn’t mean that he’s a bad person. It doesn’t mean that he should lose his freedom or anything like that. But it might mean that fans have every right to continue worrying about him.

And he isn’t exactly succeeding in efforts to reassure people, if that’s what this was.