Justin Bieber SNAPS, Goes Off on Photographers in Angry Rant

Justin Bieber has been in better moods.

You know the recent reports that just keep coming, describing worrisome Bieber behaviors?

He is not exactly bending over backwards to lay those concerns to rest.

This time, he’s lashing out at paparazzi. Is he right? Probably. But all things considered, it’s not a good look.

Justin Bieber SNAPPED

On Wednesday morning, ahead of Coachella weekend, Justin Bieber and some friends went on a coffee fun in Palm Springs.

(The infamous hot, affluent resort city is less than 40 minutes from Coachella, and makes a sensible staging area for many attendees)

Naturally, photographers were on the scene. And when one said “good morning” to the Biebs, he went off.

TMZ reports that Justin Bieber stormed up to about four photographers, somehow singling out each of them during a rant.

He accused them of only caring about money — at the expense of real people.

Once the rant began, none of those present said anything back to him.

They just continued to record him for 30 seconds of unloading on them.

Is this part of a broader, troubling pattern?

Sometimes, public figures post clear cries for help.

A celebrity having a tearful breakdown or repeatedly becoming incoherent means that they likely need help in some capacity. Whether they get it is up to their loved ones, their support networks, and most of all, up to them.

However, there has been considerably more nuance when it comes to Bieber’s recent behavior.

Some has come in the form of reports about his issues, while other incidents have played out on social media.

In Bieber’s case, there have been constant reports about alleged marriage problems combined with public red flags about his relationship with Hailey.

Then there have been his worrisome social media posts, following rumors of drug use with bong videos.

He has also seemed to mock the very fans who support him when they express concerns.

That’s not usually a good sign!

Maybe none of that is relevant?

Justin isn’t performing at Coachella this weekend. At least, he doesn’t appear on the schedule. It sounds like he’s looking to attend like anyone else (albeit extremely famous and fabulously wealthy).

If so, maybe the constant parade of cameras wherever he goes was wearing thin.

The cameras do go with the territory when we’re talking about public figures like the Biebs. But even someone who isn’t “on drugs” or “on the verge of divorce” might grow frustrated from time to time.

We just hope that he’s able to reign in his impulses. He isn’t an ill-behaved teen singer anymore. He’s a grown man in his thirties. That means that he’s out of excuses for not keeping a lid on his anger.