Heidi Montag Explains Wearing That Awful Wig to the AMAs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Heidi Montag has some explaining to do.

At the 2025 American Music Awards, there were winners and losers. And then there was Heidi.

People have poked fun at her for plenty of reasons over the years.

So why in the world did she add more fuel to the fire by wearing such a ridiculous wig?

Heidi Montag attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

What is Heidi Montag wearing?

On Monday, May 26, Heidi Montag showed up at the AMAs to debut an interesting new look.

(In case you have forgotten, Heidi has released actual music. She even came out with a Lauren Conrad diss track earlier this year)

The eye-catching detail was not about her over-the-top blue corset or corresponding pants.

As she walked and talked on the red carpet, all eyes were on that wig.

Taking to social media, Heidi’s fans and critics alike took aim at her wig, which was unconvincing and appeared off-color.

“I’m choosing to believe Heidi Montag wore the world’s worst wig on purpose for attention. never change Speidi,” tweeted one fan.

On Instagram, another joked:

“That wig from party city which is now closed.”

Heidi Montag attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Why did she do this to herself?

Rest assured that this is but a small sampling.

Unfavorable comparisons to Kim Zolciak and reminders that Heidi does have the money to afford better wigs were rampant across multiple social media platforms.

(Which really lends credence to the idea that this was a clever ploy for attention — classic Speidi)

Heidi Montag attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Heidi explained her wig after the world’s most diplomatic interviewer asked about the “inspo” on behalf of Entertainment Tonight.

“We just thought, ‘Switch it up a little bit,’ and keep it fresh,” she reasoned.

“I’ve never done this,” Heidi then acknowledged.

“So it’s very exciting and just a moment.”

Heidi Montag attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

And it really is ‘just a moment’

Heidi then reassured fans by teasing that her long hair will be back soon.

She said that her usual hair would return like “magic.”

Yes, that is often how wigs work.