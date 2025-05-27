Lili Reinhart Posts ‘Show This To The Police’ & Vanishes: Is She Alive?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lili Reinhart set off alarm bells with a worrisome social media post.

We don’t mean a celebrity outburst that makes fans worry about someone’s mental health or relapse. This was about her immediate physical safety.

The Riverdale alum shared a video, apparently from inside a ride share.

Followers could immediately see that the doors had been tampered with, presumably by the driver. Reinhart told fans what to do if she disappeared forever.

Is Lili Reinhart okay?

On the evening of Monday, May 26, 28-year-old Lili Reinhart took to her TikTok page to share a silent video.

“Is this gonna be an uber horror story?” she asked in the caption.

In the video itself, she wrote:

“If you never see me again, show this to the police.”

The video itself, in which Reinhart does not appear to speak at all — as if hiding her true thoughts from the driver — involves her surreptitiously filming both doors at the back of the vehicle.

On each side, the door appears to have been taped off — denying the passenger access to the locking or door-opening mechanisms.

Long before the rideshare gig economy, the image of riding in the back of a car only to find that you cannot escape became synonymous with cinematic danger.

Even without Reinhart’s message about contacting the police, it was enough to set fans on high alert.

She then did not post again for at least 15 hours

Fans were obviously keeping track, hoping for an update announcing that she’d arrived safely.

An hour went by. Then more hours.

Millions of views accumulated on the TikTok video without a sequel or update.

There was one small piece of good news. Within the same hour that Reinhart posted the alarming video, she told a fan that her glasses were Saint Laurent.

(That in response to a tongue in cheek “Pls let us know where your sunglasses are from before you go”)

Obviously, people can jokingly reply to things before confirming that they are actually in danger.

So that didn’t mean that she was out of the woods.

SHE LIVES

Late Tuesday morning, Lili Reinhart clearly realized that she had unintentionally caused a panic.

She rushed to her own comments to write: “I’M ALIVE.”

Reinhart then took to Instagram to elaborate, writing: “I’m alive. I was never actually scared for my life … I thought it was funny. Can we joke these days??”

You can absolutely joke! But if you tell someone to contact the police if you disappear and then disappear for 15 hours, it is actually very normal for them to worry. Even if they, at first, believed you to be joking.