Kim Zolciak would give anything for a Real Housewives return, considering the state of things.

We know that things have been ugly between Kim and Kroy Biermann.

Their on-again, off-again marriage has oscillated between extremes for the past year.

One of the (sometimes) couple’s major issues has been finances. Kim needs money, and she’d love to reclaim her Bravolebrity status to get it.

Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

Bravolebrity status is a hard thing to lose

Recently, Kim Zolciak took to social media to tease her followers about some sort of upcoming project.

“We’re coming back!” she teased in the now-deleted Instagram Story post. In this case, “we” refers to herself, 26-year-old daughter Brielle, and 22-year-old daughter Ariana.

At least, that was Kim’s implication. She included a camera emoji and a TV set emoji.

Zach Baus, Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Kroy Biermann attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Obviously, Kim did not make an official announcement there. She didn’t name a show (or whatever) or even a network.

But the emojis, her family’s history on reality television, and general common sense suggest that Kim’s making some sort of reality TV comeback.

Or, at least, that’s what she wants people to think. There’s a theory that she’s trying to generate hype to make her dreams a reality.

Kroy Biermann, TV Personality Kim Zolciak and VP and COO of Empire City Casino Bob Galterio attend as Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

What’s on Kim Zolciak’s mind?

We still don’t know when Kim Zolciak’s The Surreal Life footage will actually air. The date remains unknown.

That was her most recent work. However, an inside source tells In Touch Weekly that Kim Zolciak is feeling desperate for work.

“She’s worried about money,” the insider explained.

Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

“She’d even do a Real Housewives trip Bravo if would have her!” the source went on to state.

It sounds like the insider is referring to Ultimate Girls Trip seasons, which Bravo and Peacock have introduced in recent years.

These “all stars” style specials feature past and present franchise stars. In some cases, making a big enough splash on UGT can mean returning as a Friend of on yet another season.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak attend as Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

Things have not been easy for Kim Zolciak

All along, we’ve repeatedly heard that Kroy and Kim’s divorce filings (yes, multiple ones) had a lot to do with money.

Financial woes made their marriage worse — and even as they pushed for divorce, they argued about selling the marital residence.

That said, we have to emphasize that while money solves many (most!) problems, it’s not a fix-all for a marriage.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann showcased many of their highs and lows on Don’t Be Tardy for years. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Yes, Kim’s life would be easier (as a wife or a single woman) if she were a Bravolebrity with years of reality TV checks to restore her finances.

But she and Kroy clearly have so many problems. Money may have been part of some of their fights, sure. But if they’d had a healthy marriage, it wouldn’t have destroyed them.

Also? Poverty didn’t cause those repeated police calls.