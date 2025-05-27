Taylor Swift Snubbed at AMAs! Swifties Wonder What Happened

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift was robbed! Right?

Ahead of the 2025 American Music Awards, Taylor had six nominations on top of her record-setting 40 awards from years past.

Not only did fans expect her to win, but Swifties believed that Taylor was dropping hints about a major announcement.

But no announcement came. And no awards came for Swift, either.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Touring Artist, Album of the Year, and Favorite Pop Album were all — surely — Taylor Swift’s awards to claim.

(She also had a nomination for Collaboration of the Year for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone)

However, as the American Music Awards went down, those first five awards all went to Billie Eilish. Collaboration of the Year went to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for “Die With A Smile,” even though basically all of Gaga’s other recent music was way better.

Taylor still has her record-holding 40 awards from past AMAs, of course.

At the last awards show, she took home six awards. That was 2022 — as there were no AMAs in 2023 and 2024.

From normal fans who felt that The Tortured Poets Department was a little over-hyped to the worst people alive, some folks don’t mind seeing Taylor leave empty handed.

(Metaphorically speaking; she did not attend in person)

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

So what were all of the clues about?

As we previously reported, many Swifties observed two major apparent clues.

The first was an acronym. Taylor’s site listed Apparel, Music, Accessories, and Sale — which matches up with the AMAs.

The second was numbers. Repetitions of the number 12 seemed to suggest Swift’s twelfth studio album. And iterations of the number 26 could have indicated the AMAs date of May 26.

The trouble with fans seeking out signs and portents is that anything can be interpreted as a secret signal. That’s how you get superstitions, QAnon, and more.

Sometimes, Swifties are right, and they’re collectively the main characters in a Dan Brown novel.

Other times, they’re not in The Da Vinci Code and are actually just in A Beautiful Mind, finding connections where there are none.

So, were fans just imagining Taylor’s hints and clues? Or did something else happen?

Taylor Swift accepts her awards via video at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Were the clues deliberate?

There is a chance that Taylor only planned to attend the AMAs and make an announcement if she won at least one award.

She did not win. Whether she learned this in advance and opted to not attend or would have announced something virtually if she’d won, Taylor shared no big news.

We cannot rule out the idea that Taylor Swift might seed clues that never sprout because the timing isn’t right for an announcement.

But also … sometimes, fans just get way too enthusiastic and see teases where there are none.