Heidi Montag Releases Lauren Conrad Diss Track (Yes, In 2025)

A new diss track from Heidi Montag was not on our 2025 bingo card.

For years, Heidi Montag and former former friend Lauren Conrad have traded barbs.

Now, a new diss track features a major callback to an iconic The Hills moment.

Is it savage? Not necessarily. But it isn’t exactly subtle, either.

Look out, Lauren Conrad! Heidi Montag put out a diss track

Not even losing their home in the Los Angeles wildfires has tempered Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s enmity towards Lauren Conrad.

If anything, it’s contributing towards it.

See, Heidi and her husband, Spencer Pratt, have been promoting a throwback album — Heidi’s Superficial from 2010. The goal is to raise money through that music as they attempt to rebuild their lives.

On Friday, January 24, Heidi Montag surprised fans with a sequel to the album. Superficial 2: Heidiwood Edition features the original music alongside new songs.

One of the new songs bears the title: “Forgive & Forget.”

It is widely perceived as being a diss track aimed squarely at Lauren Conrad. The Hills fans will recall what she said to Heidi back in the day. And, if they don’t, that’s what video clips are for.

Is Heidi Montag’s song really about Lauren Conrad?

Truth be told, Heidi’s song doesn’t name-drop Heidi. But “Forgive & Forget” does describe a friendship that has fallen to pieces.

One lyric refers to “mascara tears,” imagery that many The Hills fans might associate with LC. Then there’s a line about “sleeping with the enemy” and being grateful that she didn’t “lose him” because “he didn’t break my heart, you did.”

To be entirely honest, this is the kind of song that many people might find relatable. Friendships can fall apart over a man, no matter his qualities. But this seems to be way too full of specific references to not be about Heidi and Lauren’s memorable fallout.

As another piece of evidence, Spencer Pratt has been promoting Heidi’s new album and specifically “Forgive & Forget.”

As an odd choice, he donned some theatrical makeup on social media on the same Friday when Heidi released the song.

The makeup really reminded people of Lauren. Which does not come as a surprise.

Has Lauren Conrad responded to the diss track?

Lauren Conrad did not immediately voice a response to “Forgive & Forget.” Or to pretty much any of that.

Is she aware? By now, she’s probably heard that there’s a diss track about her, even if she hasn’t given it a listen herself.

Heidi and Spencer are trying to rebuild their lives after the Los Angeles fires. Releasing music is a great way to get direct support from fans. Without weighing in on the feud, we can say that we hope that they are able to get back on track. Losing a home is a terrible thing.