Andy Cohen Apologizes For Calling Heidi Montag Trash; Spencer Pratt Says That’s Not …

Back in 2011, Andy Cohen referred to Heidi Montag as “trash” during an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

It was an uncharacteristically cruel remark from Cohen, and he’s since apologized for it several times.

Most recently, Andy expressed his remorse during Wednesday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show.

Andy Cohen attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

But it seems that that wasn’t good enough for Spencer, who’s seen a sudden resurgence in popularity in recent weeks.

Spencer and Heidi Are Back In the News

After rising to fame on MTV series The Hills in ’00s, Heidi and Spencer became infamous representatives of the sort of low-rent reality TV of that era.

This was not entirely their fault (more on that later), but they did seem to relish the role at times.

These days, Spencer and Heidi are back in the spotlight for an unfortunate reason. Pratt and Montag’s house burned down in the LA wildfires, and they’ve been raising money to rebuild by promoting Heidi’s music career.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Pratt attend Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

On X (formerly Twitter), fans encouraged the couple to go on Cohen’s Bravo show in order to further boost their profile. Spencer was not a fan of the idea.

“The person who said he would rather scratch his eyes out then watch my wife … hard pass,” he tweeted, referring to Cohen (via People magazine).

When one follower remarked that Spencer would be “lucky” to be on the late-night show, Pratt shot back:

“lol yah so lucky the guy that bashes my wife gonna be so lucky to sit with him. Rather sit in my burned house rubble.”

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag attend the WE tv presents “The Evolution of The Relationship Reality Show” at The Paley Center for Media on March 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Andy Issues Another Apology

“I apologized, so what I will say also is that was mean,” Cohen said on Wednesday, adding:

“That was 14 years ago, and what I really don’t like about it is referring to her as trash. I don’t like that at all and I’m really sorry about that, so I apologize again, I guess.”

In a bizarre turn of events, Spencer has reportedly told TMZ that he rejects Cohen’s apology, and will accept it only if the TV personality “posts a video dancing to Heidi’s number 1 record, ‘I’ll Do It.'”

Andy Cohen attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Heidi and Spencer might be waiting a while for that video.

It’s worth mentioning that Andy did indeed call Heidi “trash” and state that he would rather “sooner stab knives into my own eyes than see her on this network” in response to a fan’s suggestion that Heidi join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But that was back in 2011.

“By the way, there were things that we said and did on TV 14 years ago that we wouldn’t do now,” Cohen said this week. “It just was a different universe but that’s not, I’m not trying to justify it.”

It’s worth noting, too, that Heidi and Spencer were quite different figures in those days and they did, at times, lean into their role as the embodiment of everything that was wrong with the culture of that era.

So maybe it’s best if everyone just moves on and stops nursing grudges from the Bush era.