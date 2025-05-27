Hugh Jackman Divorced: Deborra-Lee Furness Files to End Marriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

At last, it is all over between Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.

On May 27, the latter filed for divorce from the actor just about two years after the couple announced they were going their separate ways in September 2023.

The Daily Mail first confirmed this news.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The filings indicate that the terms of the split are uncontested and will only require a sign-off from a judge to make it official.

A rep for Furness did not immediately respond to a request for comment from People Magazine or other celebrity gossip outlets, including this one.

“A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment,” a source told The Daily Mail.

“There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.”

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman arrive at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 6, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Despite chatter that Jackman cheated during his marriage, the aforementioned insider continued:

“There is not going to be any drama with this gives closure that she needed.”

Jackman and Furness share two adopted kids: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 19.

“They have worked out the details in advance and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony and the expenses for the future of their children,” the original reporter said of the pair.

“They are amicable and they are both fully committed to being the best parents that they can be.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness attend the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Announcing their separation in a fall 2023 statement, Furness and Jackman said:

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

A source revealed at the time that while the mutual decision was friendly, the break-up was “very hard” for the duo.

“It was not a snap decision — they took a lot of time and consideration of everything, and they made this decision together,” this person told People.

“They are going on separate journeys, but they will always be a family. They’ll always be co-parents and best friends.”