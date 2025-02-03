Kate Middleton Celebrates World Cancer Day With Moving Photo Taken By Prince Louis

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s always an event when Kate Middleton posts a personal photo on Instagram.

And this time, the content is extra special, as it’s in celebration of a very important event.

Tuesday is World Cancer Day, and this is the first time that Kate will observe the occasion as a former cancer patient.

Kate’s Courageous Battle

Yes, as you’re probably aware Kate is now in remission after spending much of 2024 battling cancer.

She completed chemotherapy in September and announced last month that she’s cancer-free.

But just because she successfully triumphed over her illness, that doesn’t mean that Kate is in a hurry to move on from the fight for her life.

In recent weeks, Kate has made it clear that she intends to remain focused on raising funding and awareness for cancer research and treatment.

In January, Kate visited the hospital where she received treatment, and later that same week, she announced that she and Prince William would become royal patrons of the facility.

In the weeks since, Kate has revealed details of her treatment that had previously been kept under wraps.

We still don’t know the nature or severity of her cancer, but the Princess of Wales might choose to reveal that information at a later date.

A New Day

In the meantime, Kate has clearly chosen to focus on gratitude, joy, and family.

And her latest Instagram post is a heartwarming reflection of those values.

Earlier today, Kate posted the photo above, revealing in her caption that it was taken by six-year-old Prince Louis.

“Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C,” Kate wrote alongside the pic.

Kate almost always credits the photographers on her posts (the pics are usually snapped by a family member or the princess herself), and fans loved that young Louis is now getting in on the action.

We don’t know when the photo was taken, but based on Kate’s attire and the bare trees behind her, we can assume it was winter, which probably means this is a recent pic.

Insiders say that throughout her treatment, Kate couldn’t wait to get back to her active lifestyle.

A lover of both nature and the gym, Kate has never been one to remain idle for very long.

And, of course, her work ethic remains the stuff of legend.

Doctors have reportedly cautioned Kate to slow down a bit, but now that she’s found a new cause, something tells us it won’t be easy to keep her at home.