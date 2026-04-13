Anna Kepner Was Raped By Stepbrother Prior to Murder, Investigators Allege

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We have horrifying new details to report about the death of Anna Kepner.

As you may recall, Kepner was murdered aboard a Carnival Cruise in November of last year.

Her stepbrother, 16, was arrested in connection with the 18-year-old’s death, and prosecutors allege that he was sexually obsessed with her.

Police are reportedly investigating Anna Kepner’s stepbrother in connection with her death. (YouTube)

Now, federal investigators allege that the stepbrother — whose name is being withheld due to his age — raped her before her death.

They claim that the suspect, who is referred to in court documents by the initials TH, vaginally penetrated her with his penis “by the use of force.”

The suspect has been indicted as an adult by a federal grand jury and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

He was originally charged as a juvenile, but now, a superseding indictment indicates that TH will be charged as an adult.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

Anna Kepner was murdered aboard a Carnival cruise ship in November of 2024. (YouTube)

Much of what we know about the suspect comes courtesy of Steven Westin, the father of Kepner’s ex-boyfriend.

Westin spoke with Inside Edition and told the outlet that Anna’s stepbrother — whose name has not been made public — had a long history of obsessing over her.

Westin tells the outlet that Kepner was frightened of her stepbrother and claimed that he always carried a knife.

The stepbrother was allegedly relentless in his romantic pursuit of Anna.

Westin says that his son was once on a FaceTime call with Anna when he witnessed the stepbrother climbing on top of her while she was sleeping.

Anna Kepner’s stepbrother has reportedly been arrested three months after her murder. (YouTube)

Obviously, there’s still a tremendous amount that we don’t know about this situation.

Much more about Anna’s allegedly volatile domestic situation will surely come to light once this case goes to trial.

Anna’s body was found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed under a bed by staff aboard the cruise.

Her cause of death has been listed as “mechanical asphyxiation.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.