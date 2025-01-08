Kate Middleton Will Not Be Returning to Full Royal Duties ‘Anytime Soon’ Amid …

As 2024 concluded on a hopeful note for Kate Middleton, fans were hopeful that the Princess of Wales had managed to put the year’s many challenges behind her.

Kate completed chemotherapy in September of 2024, and insiders reported that she planned on returning to full-time royal duties as quickly as possible.

When Kate kicked off the holiday season by hosting her annual Together at Christmas concert, it looked as though everything had returned to normal.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales greet dignitaries as she arrives to form part of a Ceremonial Welcome at Horse Guards Parade during day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar’s visit to the United Kingdom on December 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But as anyone who’s ever battled a serious illness can tell you, recovery is not always a consistent, linear process.

And it now looks as though Kate will not be resuming her full slate of royal duties as early as expected.

Kate Middleton’s Slow Return to Public Life

Kate will celebrate her 43rd birthday on Thursday, and according to a new report from the Daily Mail, the past year has taught her the value of slowing down and spending more time at home.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales stand with Sheikha Jawaher, the wife of the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as Charles and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (both unseen) inspect a Guard of Honour during day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar’s visit to the United Kingdom on December 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The Princess simply won’t be going back to work in the same way as before,” royal expert Rebecca English writes for the outlet.

“Even though she is making great strides in her recovery, we shouldn’t expect to see the Princess returning to full-time royal duties anytime soon, I have been told by multiple insiders.”

“There is no huge reset button that’s going to be hit in January,” a royal insider told the Mail.

Princess Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2024 Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

“What we will actually see is a slow continuation of the Princess balancing her recovery and her public-facing duties, as she outlined back in September.”

A New Perspect

The source went on to explain that Kate’s illness has led to a new set of priorities.

“Cancer impacts on your perspective, and what you have seen in the decisions they have made over the last year is that family and their children continue to be at the centre of their universe. Both Their Royal Highnesses have a strong commitment to duty, service and using their platform for good,” the insider explained.

“But what they are working on is ways they can balance themselves as parents with being the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

Catherine Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A second source also stressed the ways in which Kate’s battle with cancer has altered her perspective.

“There’s no hierarchy on the sheer terror of being told you have cancer, particularly when you have a young family you need to protect,” that insider said.

So it sounds as though we might be seeing a bit less of Kate in 2025. That’s the bad news.

But the good news is that her family will be seeing a lot more of her.