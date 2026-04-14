Eric Swalwell: Disgraced Congressman Parties With ‘Yacht Girls’ In Newly …

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Eric Swalwell announced plans to resign from Congress this week amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

And now that the floodgates have been opened, we’re learning more about the personal life of a politician who was considered a rising star until just a few days ago.

As Swalwell continues to deny the allegations against him and prepares for the possibility of criminal charges, new video shared by Nik Richie shows scenes from a decadent vacation with “Swaly.”

It’s important to note that despite incendiary headlines from outlets like Page Six, Swalwell has not been accused of any inappropriate conduct with the “yacht girls” aboard the ship, which sailed the French Riviera in 2022.

Still, it’s not a great look for a guy whose career might already have come to an end thanks to allegations of widespread impropriety.

“The people on the boat were told to keep it hush-hush about Swalwell being on the trip,” one source familiar with the week-long trip told Page Six. “They were told everything stays on the boat.”

“It didn’t seem like a politician,” said a second source, adding, “More like president of a frat house.”

Well, politicians who like to party in their downtime are certainly nothing new.

And we’re sure more information will be revealed about Swalwell’s personal life in the weeks to come.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks to reporters in the Rayburn House Office Building on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

And while there was no alleged misconduct in the French Riviera, the claims against Swalwell are shocking,

“I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress,” Swalwell wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While Swalwell apologized for “mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” he has continued to maintain that the most serious allegations against him are false.

“I will fight the serious, false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility for the mistakes I did make,” he wrote.

Multiple women have come forward to accuse Swalwell of misconduct, including one staffer who alleges that the married congressman had sex with her when she was “too intoxicated to consent.”

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzalez is also planning to step down after a staffer with whom he had an affair died by suicide.

So the partisan balance in the House of Representatives will remain unchanged.

And Americans will continue to wonder how these toxic and deeply damaged men keep getting elected to public office.