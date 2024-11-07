Kate Middleton Working Out Again, ‘Doing Well’ Following Chemotherapy: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton is working out again after being forced to take a hiatus from the gym amid medical issues.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kate was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Naturally, the news forced her to make a number of major changes in her life, not the least of which was slowing down.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to Horse Guards Parade for the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Since the moment that she first tied the knot with Prince William, Kate has enjoyed a reputation as one of the hardest working royals.

However, her illness forced her to step away from public life.

It also forced her to forgo her beloved workout routine. But now, in one of the most encouraging signs yet that her recovery is proceeding apace, Kate has hopped back on the treadmill.

Kate Middleton Is Working Out Again, Says Insider

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to royal journalist Robert Jobson, Kate recently returned to the gym for the first time since her diagnosis.

“From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do,” Jobson told Hello! magazine.

“I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her, and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC looks on prior to presenting Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

It’s the latest in a long line of encouraging updates about Kate’s health.

Supporters began to feel hopeful when Kate appeared at Trooping the Colour back in June. They breathed an additional sigh of relief when the Princess of Wales showed up at Wimbledon.

Kate’s Fitness Routine

And now, she’s back to her famously grueling fitness routine. According to People, Kate enjoys “cold swimming, tennis, interval training and more, as well as jumping on the trampoline.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court to attend the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

She also plays sports whenever she can during royal engagements.

“There are no blow-dries—it’s always hair up in a ponytail,” a friend told the outlet.

“She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she’s late for the school run before dashing off. It’s the life of a working mom with three young children—just a different sort of day job to most.”

Reports of Kate’s return to the gym come on the heels of news that she was not able to join William in South Africa for this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards.

Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre in Southport, northwest England on October 10, 2024, where she and Prince William met rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But when William was asked about Kate’s absence ahead of the ceremony, he confirmed that she’s recovering nicely.

“She’s doing really well thanks. And hopefully, she is watching tonight. So cheering me on,” he said.

Kate likely still has a ways to go in terms of her recovery. But fans can take solace in the fact that she’s back to doing the things she loves.