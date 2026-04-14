Dianna Russini Resigns Amid Mike Vrabel Cheating Scandal: Will Patriots Coach Step Down …

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Last week, we reported on cheating allegations surrounding Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini.

The New England Patriots coach and the NFL journalist — both of whom are married to other people — were spotted hugging and holding hands while they were both in Arizona for team meetings in March.

Now, Russini has stepped down from her job at the New York Times-owned sports media outlet The Athletic, and many are wondering if Vrabel will be next to resign from his post.

Dianna Russini attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Russini reportedly issued her resignation on Tuesday afternoon.

But it’s important to note that in her statement on the subject, she did not admit to any wrongdoing.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini wrote, per The Associated Press.

“When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful,” she continued.

“In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

Russini insists that she is stepping down due to the “media frenzy” surrounding her case, and not because of any wrongdoing on her part.

Tennessee Titan’s Head Coach Mile Vrabel speaks on stage to the crowd during SiriusXM Hosts Draft Week Party At Margaritaville Featuring The Highway’s “Music Row Happy Hour” And SiriusXM NFL Radio’s “Movin’ The Chains” on April 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete,” she said, adding:

“It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.

“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk speculates that Russini may have made the decision to step down because she sensed that her contract would not be renewed either way.

We don’t know if that’s the case, but it is quite unusual to resign while maintaining that you’ve done nothing wrong,

Vrabel has yet to publicly respond to today’s events.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.