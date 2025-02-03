Benson Boone Apologizes for ‘Wardrobe Adjustment’ at Grammy Awards: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Benson Boone made quite the impression at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

We don’t merely mean that he had a piano on stage, did a dramatic flip, and was sporting a revealing little number while introducing himself to most viewers for the first time.

Amidst the sea of social media posts either thirsting after him or panning his performance (and sometimes both) was a lot of commentary about his faux pas.

On stage, Benson Boone adjusted himself through his pants. It was not a subtle gesture. Whoops!

Benson Boone performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Grammy Awards viewers got an eyeful of Benson Boone

On Sunday, February 2, Benson Boone introduced himself to millions as he performed “Beautiful Things” on stage.

He put on quite the show, and we don’t just mean the 1970s-inspired jumpsuit with the plunging neckline.

Boone demonstrated his acrobatics, flipping through the air. And he still managed to perform the song.

However, as you can see from this Bluesky post and so many others, Benson Boone had a bit of a … well, not a wardrobe malfunction. More like a wardrobe adjustment.

Wearing clothing is a major source of discomfort, and sometimes we need to adjust our clothing or bodies in order to feel slightly less miserable. In Boone’s case, he needed to adjust his genitals.

While this is far from obscene, the slight course-correction is generally considered rude to do. And you really don’t want to do it on stage where millions can and will see you do it.

Benson Boone performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

He has apologized for his little whoopsie

Benson Boone took to his Instagram Story in the wake of the Grammy Awards to apologize — and to attempt to explain.

“Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight,” he wrote atop a shirtless selfie in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Boone then explained, writing: “that thing was extremely restricting in certain areas.”

Benson Boone jokingly apologizes for adjusting his crotch onstage at the #GRAMMYs:



— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2025

Many of Boone’s new fans were pretty eager to forgive him.

Simply put, if you’re thirsty enough for someone, a little on-stage mistake (it is, again, bad manners) is easy to overlook. Especially if you’re viewing them through horny goggles, and the genital adjustment does nothing to deter your interest.

Again, for many, this was their first introduction to the young singer. However, we’re sure that, in time, people will have new impressions of him beyond “the flipping guy who adjusted himself on stage.” Probably.

Benson Boone performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Who is Benson Boone?

Aside from his acrobatics and the knowledge that he’s a good-looking guy, no matter how much he self-sabotages with a bad hairstyle, many people don’t know much about him. Boone was a new face (and chest and upper abdomen) to many Grammys viewers.

Boone is 22 years old. He is an American Idol alum (sort of) who gained popularity among TikTok users, catching the attention of Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

Benson Boone is Mormon. And he’s reportedly in a relationship with fellow TikTok influencer Maggie Thurmon. Those facts have cropped up on social media as mitigating factors when it comes to some of Sunday night’s thirsty tweets. But they’re clearly not dealbreakers for everyone.