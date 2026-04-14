Alix Earle Says She WILL Explain Beef with Alex Cooper (After Alex Dared Her To)

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What’s going on with Alex Cooper and Alix Earle?

Well, a pretty intense feud. But people obviously want to know more.

So does Cooper, she says, daring the Dancing With The Stars alum to come forward and explain their disagreement.

Instead of backing down, Earle is threatening to do just that.

During their first interview, Alex Cooper and Alix Earle grew unexpectedly emotional. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘There’s no NDA. No one’s stopping you.’

On Monday, April 13, Alex Cooper posted a vague callout post in the form of a TikTok video.

The Call Her Daddy host condemned Alix Earle for what she called “passive-aggressive re-posts and likes” across social media.

“Just say it yourself,” Cooper challenged. “Because I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s–t going on. Not interested.”

Cooper taunted: “I know what happened and so do you, so talk. Unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth.”

She claimed: “I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me, so unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over.”

According to Cooper, the drama is a “waste of time.”

She expressed that it felt “embarrassing to participate.” And yet, she powered on through to post the video.

Cooper added that, in her opinion, this clapback was “long overdue.”

She again taunted: “Alix Earle, hey girl. … I’ve got to call you out here. You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me.”

Cooper added: “There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you.”

Though Alex Cooper told cameras that she and Alix Earle “hated” their outfits, not everyone shared their opinion. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Okay on it!!’

Alix Earle saw the video. That’s not speculation.

In fact, she left a comment.

“Okay on it!!” Earle wrote.

That exclamation point is both ominous exuberance and, some would say, a threat.

When you dare someone to do something and they reply with sarcastic cheer, it can mean one of two things.

In this ominous reply, Alix Earle tells Alex Cooper that she is “on it.” (Image Credit: TikTok)

It is possible that Earle is planning to do exactly as Cooper suggests.

Previously, the Dancing With The Stars alum has re-posted unkind social media videos, such as one depicting Cooper as an “ambulance-chaser” and the “Grim Reaper.”

In fact, the feud rumors have circulated since last year, when Cooper’s media company dropped Earle’s podcast.

However, it is possible that Earle could go another route.

Rather than her friendliness being sarcastic, it is possible that her agreement was. Like it or not, people are seldom obligated to explain why they dislike someone.

At first, Alex Cooper and Alix Earle seemed to get along so well. The falling out was brutal. (Image Credit: YouTube)

As numerous social media commenters have already pointed out, Cooper’s post seemed like a vague shot across Earle’s bow.

Which seems sort of hypocritical, since she didn’t decide to share any behind-the-scenes drama with Earle, either.

It is possible that Cooper is waiting to see what Earle will say before she speaks.

Alternatively, it is possible that Cooper straight-up does not know what the beef is, and is just as curious at the rest of us.

In the meantime, Earle doesn’t have to tell anyone why she dislikes the Call Her Daddy host so much. But, if she wants people to take her side, she might want to be more direct.