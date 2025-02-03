Christine Brown to Janelle: Go F--k Someone New Already!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

NSFW ALERT! NSFW ALERT!

On the February 2 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown embarked on a cross-country road trip with Christine Brown and her husband, David Woolley.

The close pals started by reflecting on the challenging journey fellow ex-sister wife Meri Brown has been on in regard to the group’s former spouse, Kody, making it clear neither Janelle or Christine harbored any ill will toward her.

You’re looking at the four main cast members on Sister Wives. (TLC)

“I wish Meri well. I really do hope, like, I really want all the good things for her because I feel like she’s been through the wringer,” said Janelle early on, prompting Christine to agree as follows:

“I hope she can get in a loving relationship.”

Janelle went on to emphasize how Meri had obtained a spiritual release from her marriage through the family’s former church.

Via confessional, Janelle said she might be interesting in taking the same step, although she really had no clue how to go about doing this.

Janelle Brown has made the astute decision to walk away from Kody. (TLC)

For his part, Kody made it sound as if he did still have certain feelings for Janelle.

“I didn’t feel like I needed a spiritual divorce from Meri, and I didn’t feel like I needed a spiritual divorce from Christine,” the father of 18 told the camera. “I don’t know if there’s some kind of karmic connection that Janelle and I are obligated to still.”

According to the (WEIRD!) rules of the family’s church, a wife isn’t considered to be spiritually separated from her husband until she has sex with someone else.

On their road trip, Janelle trashed this whole concept as “bulls–t.”

But Christine encouraged her friend to basically embrace it.

No matter what Sister Wives viewers think of him, Kody Brown continues to speak his mind. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Go have sex with somebody, then that marriage is over. You can move on!” Christine laughed to the camera in a confessional of her own.

Meri, however, agreed that this entire theme and proposal was BS.

“Until I have sex with somebody, that means I’m still attached to Kody? I don’t think it means that,” she said remarked in a separate confessional.

“I think it really is more for if you’re going to go outside of your marriage and have sexual relations, then now you are that marriage is nullified.”

Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10/9c on TLC.