Kate Middleton Speaks About ‘Cold Cap’ Therapy, Hair Loss Concerns Following …

Back in September, we learned that Kate Middleton had completed chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year.

And last week, Kate paid an emotional visit to the hospital where she had received her treatment.

She met with doctors and patients, including a woman named Katherine Field, who was undergoing chemo and wearing a device known as a cold cap at the time.

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A Tale of Two Kates

Field recently opened up to People magazine about her surprise visit from the Princess of Wales.

And it seems that speaking with Kate was just like speaking with any other survivor.

“It was just like talking to a friend about a really horrible time in life and how you find ways of getting through it. ‘Finding the new normal’ is what she said, which is absolutely true,” Field said.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She added that Kate spoke with her about her cold cap, a device designed to help minimize hair loss in chemo patients.

“I hate it, but I think it is working. Today there is a little bit of hair coming out, but I’m just trying to delay it,” Field recalled telling the princess.

Field went on to reveal that Kate did not use a cap herself, as she was apparently unconcerned about the prospect of losing her hair.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“She just said she didn’t need it,” Field explained. “Losing her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair!”

Breaking Her Silence

Throughout the past year, Kate has mostly kept mum about the details of her illness and treatment.

In fact, we still don’t know what sort of cancer she was battling. So her candid comments to Field are somewhat surprising.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But that wasn’t the first time that Kate had opened up about her healing journey.

And now that she and Prince William are royal patrons of the hospital where she was treated, we’re guessing that Kate will speak about her experiences more frequently.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” Kate said after she completed chemo.

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

Obviously, like everyone, Kate probably would have preferred not to have become ill in the first place.

But now that she’s come out on the other side, the firsthand experience she’s gained enables her to offer comfort and genuine understanding to people who are engaged in the fight for their lives.

And clearly, Kate intends to use that ability to help in the fight against this horrible disease.