Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ OnlyFans Scene Sparks Surprising …

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Following a hiatus of more than four years, Euphoria returned to HBO on Sunday night.

And in news that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, the show’s third season is already generating controversy.

Specifically, viewers are taking issue with the storyline in which Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie becomes an OnlyFans model.

Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie is an adult content creator in the first trailer for Euphoria Season 3. (HBO Max/YouTube)

More specifically, they’re taking issue with the costumes that Cassie sports while filming her content.

She dresses as a dog at one point — which could obviously be interpreted as degrading — but we knew about that part from the season’s first trailer.

We got a glimpse of some of her other costumes in the promotional materials, but there was one get-up that no one expected:

In one scene that’s shown in preview clips for the upcoming episodes, Sydney is seen dressed up like a baby and sucking on a pacifier.

Sydney Sweeney is once again creating controversy on ‘Euphoria.’ (HBO)

While her character might have been creating content that would appeal to a very specific fetish, on the show, the scene seems to be played for laughs.

Still, many viewers found the scene objectionable, and they were quick to

“Why did this girl accept the role?” one person tweeted (via Page Six). “I mean, you’re worth too much — why be a toy for people like that? Why humiliate yourself so much for a [show]?”

“Disgusting, who could ever look at this?” added another.

“How can I block an image? I literally hate it so much,” a third chimed in.

“This is a real still of Sydney Sweeney, arguably being touted by the media as the most sexy woman in the world, being displayed as a baby with a nappy and pacifier doing OnlyFans on Season 3 of Euphoria,” a fourth account wrote.

This is a real still of Sydney Sweeney, arguably being touted by the media as the most sexy woman in the world, being displayed as a baby with a nappy and pacifier doing Only Fans on Season 3 of Euphoria. These pedophiles are laughing at you. Are you paying for Netflix? pic.twitter.com/iOxbkwKfzW — Chantelle (@ChantelleBakerr) April 12, 2026

“These pedophiles are laughing at you. Are you paying for Netflix?”

(Euphoria is on HBO, not Netflix, but we get the point.)

Others were quick to defend Sydney, pointing out that Euphoria has always pushed the envelope.

“You are shocked by a show that is all about sexual fetishes and deviant sexual preferences?” one viewer asked.

“Isn’t her character an OnlyFans model or something now?” another commented.

“Like, she didn’t volunteer for this. The writers did it,” a third remarked.

At the end of the day, Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to controversy, so we’re sure she’ll weather this storm just fine.

And it would be a new season of Euphoria without some sort of minor scandal.