Donald Trump Blasts Supporter Riley Gaines Following Jesus Pic Controversy: …

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On Monday, an AI-generated photo of Donald Trump as Jesus Christ created a tremendous amount of controversy on social media.

Even some of Trump’s most outspoken critics were quick to call out what they saw as a post that was at best insensitive and at worst downright blasphemous.

One of those supporters was Riley Gaines, the competitive swimmer who transformed herself into a political commentator after losing to a trans woman in a race.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?” Gaines wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the president’s tweet.

“Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”

Of course, humility is not exactly Trump’s strong suit, and he responded to the criticism by expressing his disdain for Gaines:

“I didn’t listen to Riley Gaines. I’m not a big fan of Riley, actually,” Trump told CBS News this week.

Rather than keep the war of words going, Gaines furiously backpedaled and declared her undying love for Trump:

Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?



Either way, two things are true.



1) a little humility would serve him well

2) God shall not be mocked https://t.co/GViHqWeDEr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 13, 2026

“I love the President, and I’m so grateful he’s in the Oval Office. Of course, I’ll continue to support him and the America First agenda,” she posted, adding:

“At the end of the day, I do nothing for the approval of man. Our purpose on this earth is to glorify Him in all we do. The truth social post missed the mark. It’s now deleted. Amazing!

We’re imperfect people. I know I am. I don’t get my feelings hurt easy and I know with the President it’s really not personal. I want to spend eternity in a real place called Heaven. I’d love for Trump to be there too.

“Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. I’ll keep doing my part by speaking truth & doing my best to lead others to Christ.”

For obvious reasons, Gaines was brutally roasted for her abrupt change of heart.

“Trump attacks Riley Gaines online and she immediately confesses her love for him. This is precisely how cults work,” wrote one user.

Trump attacks Riley Gaines online and she immediately confesses her love for him. This is precisely how cults work. — Meacham (@MeachamDr) April 14, 2026

“This is the one thing about MAGA that still genuinely confuses me; how they all think that they will be the One Special Follower who he won’t throw under the bus,” another added.

“Trump publicly humiliated Riley and her response is to stoop lower, kiss his feet. That’s the price of being in MAGA. You are not allowed to keep your dignity,” a third chimed in.

“A mass-murdering serial rapist and pedophile disrespected your religion and called you a loser, and your response is to bow down and kiss his feet,” a fourth wrote, adding:

“I hope you know people see that you literally stand for nothing if it takes away from your grift. Sold your soul for this.”

Needless to say, Riley has not responded to any of this criticism.

At this point, we assume she’s meeting with her team and trying to figure out how she can continue to make money as a MAGA influencer now that the head of the movement has publicly declared that she sucks.