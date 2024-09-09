Kate Middleton’s Cancer Treatment Over! Planning Triumphant Return to Public Life

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kate Middleton is planning her return to public life.

For most of this year, Princess Kate has been in seclusion. In the early months of 2024, her barely-explained absence spawned intense scrutiny and a PR scandal.

Then, she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world. Despite a few surprise appearances this summer, Kate has largely been keeping to herself amidst cancer treatments and recovery.

As Kate Middleton plans her public life comeback, however, she knows that she has to be careful. She could suffer a health setback if she tries to do too much, too quickly.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC smiles prior to presenting Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton Reveals She’s Done With Cancer Treatment

A very happy day for the royal family!

The Princess of Wales has confirmed that she has finished cancer treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said in a statement.” Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

The statement was accompanied by a video montage feature Catherine with her husband and children.

She added she is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

Kate Middleton will return to public life, but she’ll do it carefully

While the news is music to many a royal fan’s ears, the question still becomes where does Kate go from here and how hard should she really push herself?

According to report by The Sunday Times, Kate Middleton plans to return to public life following her “restful summer.”

Back in June, the Princess of Wales acknowledged that her days were at times good, at times not so good during her ongoing, “preventative” chemotherapy treatments.

The inside source shared that this characterization “still rings true” in these final weeks of summer.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to Horse Guards Parade for the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

But now that her treatment is at an end, that same report shared that Kate Middleton and her advisors are coming up with a game plan for her return to public life.

For example, both Kate Middleton and King Charles (both of whom are cancer patients) could now appear at the Cenotaph for the National Service of Remembrance. That will be on November 10.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and King Charles III on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

When will Kate Middleton return to regular public appearances?

Another possible instance for Kate Middleton’s return to public life will be for a consummately British tradition. “Together at Christmas” is a Westminster Abbey carol service that is televised each December.

However, there are things where Kate simply won’t be able to do. Other royals will simply have to make appearances without her.

For example, Prince William will be at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town in early November. That would likely be too much, too soon for Kate.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she travels by carriage during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

We must emphasize that, despite this report, there are no confirmed public appearances for Kate Middleton for the rest of the year.

Indeed, the same report emphasized that there is currently “no expectation for her to rush back” to public life and these formal appearances.

“People know and understand it is a long journey to recovery,” the inside source emphasized. That is good to hear!

Catherine, Princess of Wales chats with well-wishers after attending the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Get well soon, Princess!

Kate Middleton and the royal firm have been aggressively opaque. It was months before Kate finally came forward to reveal her cancer diagnosis. By that point, her obvious photoshop had sent public speculation into a tailspin.

On the one hand, she is a human being and has every right to privacy. At the same time, she is also a national mascot and is supported by a fortune in public funds every year. The lack of information on her cancer and on King Charles’ cancer has not sat well with many.

Still, what matters most is that Kate make a comeback. Her health should return, and then she can figure out when and how to return to public life.