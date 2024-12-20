Diddy & Luigi Mangione Held at Same Jail, Also Share an Attorney

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Diddy and Luigi don’t have much in common.

On Thursday, New York sent a small army to extradite accused murderer Luigi Mangione. The overkill, perhaps owing to his folk hero status, was quite the spectacle.

Now, the polarizing 26-year-old is in a Brooklyn facility.

As it turns out, it’s the same jail that is currently holding someone on very different charges: Diddy.

Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD on December 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Luigi Mangione are sharing a jail

Police accuse Luigi Mangione of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Following his arrest in Pennsylvania based upon a McDonald’s snitch and his extradition, he is in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

In addition to the expected murder charges, prosecutors have included a farcical terrorism charge. Though the state may struggle to find 12 jurors who do not sympathize with Luigi over his alleged victim, he could potentially face the death penalty if convicted.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

That is the same facility that is currently holding Diddy without bail. The disgraced rapper has been in custody since September.

Federal authorities raided various properties of his to gather the final pieces of evidence.

Diddy faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He is accused of truly heinous behavior towards sex workers and other women.

Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD on December 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Diddy and Luigi share another unrelated connection

In addition to being in custody at the same Brooklyn detention center, Luigi Mangione and Diddy share an attorney.

Marc Agnifilo informed the court on Thursday, December 19 to inform Judge Katharine Parker that he and his wife, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, will be representing Luigi.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo worked as a prosecutor for most of her career. She was previously chief assistant district attorney in Manhattan, and only took on private practice in 2021.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Diddy’s means are obvious. His wealth and celebrity status are key to his alleged crimes. But how, many wonder, is Luigi affording such a top-notch defense?

Public goodwill can be a powerful thing. There are already crowdfunding efforts underway.

However, we here at THG would caution everyone to be on the lookout for opportunists and scammers setting up fake funds. Also, beware of bad actors hoping to ensnare people into making potentially unlawful speech. Do the right thing, but don’t end up on a watchlist.

Luigi Nicholas Mangione leaves the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, on December 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: GENE J. PUSKAR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

These two sharing a jail is a good reminder

Luigi and Diddy sharing an attorney is simply how the world works. These are two of the most high profile cases of the decade. First-rate defense attorneys will represent clients from across the spectrum of virtue, as we’re seeing here.

As for the detention facility … this is a solid reminder that many of the people who are behind bars — for a day, a week, or a quarter of a century — do not belong there. Even if, yes, others are heinous monsters accused of unspeakable evils.

For numerous reasons, prison conditions themselves cannot be a punishment. No matter how we feel about Diddy, his cell and conditions should be just as good as an innocent person who’s behind bars should experience. We cannot write off everyone at a detention facility, and thinking of people like Luigi behind bars could help people to promote carceral reform. One hopes.