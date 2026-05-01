Josh Duggar Begs Wife For ‘Sexy’ Pics In Bizarre Prison Email

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Josh Duggar has been behind bars since 2021, and he’s not scheduled for release until 2032.

Josh’s release date keeps getting pushed back due to his bad behavior behind bars, and cousin Amy Duggar claims that he’s currently being held in solitary confinement.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that Josh is still allowed to make contact with the outside world.

Upon his arrest, Josh Duggar was charged with receiving and possessing CSAM. (Photo Credit: Washington County Jail)

And a newly revealed prison email from Josh to wife Anna Duggar tells us more about their marriage than we ever wanted to know.

“Okay so wow! WOWOWOW! I just got your 4 photo collage,” he wrote Anna in June 2022 (via Radar Online), adding:

“THE PICS ARE SUPER HOT AND YOU LOOK STUNNINGLY GORGEOUS. YOU ARE SOOOO CUTE! THANK YOU FOR SENDING! YOU ARE SOOOO PRECIOUS!”

“It’s so much fun to get those — wow you are sexy!” Josh ranted on.

“Thank you for sharing with me, it means a lot to hear your heart! Thank you for the super sexy photos too cutie! xoxo.”

Already in custody, Josh Duggar continued to exude a smug presence when posing for mugshots. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

You get the idea. It seems that Anna also offered some updates on her life in her latest email, but Josh was primarily fixated on her pics.

He also implored her to figure out how to continue sending pics once he arrives at his new home with “the feds,” aka Seagoville Federal Correctional Facility in Texas.

In other newly revealed emails, Josh lashed out at his parents and accused them of hypocrisy.

“You continue to talk about how you forgive others and try not to be bitter, yet you constantly are putting me down,” Josh wrote.

“Not just this situation, I’m talking years of it. Do you think it’s helping me? Does it help you? Does it help the ‘spirit’ of our family?

“When I try to bring this up, or ANY criticism of Pops and Mom, they immediately point to my bad choices in life and then defend themselves. REALLY? You accuse Anna of doing this most of the time and you call her the ‘most bitter person you know’ etc.”

On Reddit, many commenters noted that Anna, who is now raising seven kids on her own, has every right to be bitter.

These days, Josh is desperately appealing his sentence every chance he gets. But it still seems unlikely that he’ll be released this decade.

So maybe the 2020s aren’t such a hellscape after all!