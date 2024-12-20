Amy Slaton Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession, Signs Plea Deal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Amy Slaton has arrived at a legal resolution.

On December 19, the 1000-Lb Sisters star pleaded guilty to “simple possession” in a plea deal submitted to the Crockett County courthouse in Tennessee.

This deal stemmed from a September incident during which Slaton was arrested in the parking lot of a zoo in this same state.

Amy Slaton looks VERY unhappy in this photo from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly and other entertainment news outlets, the 37-year old received a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days to time served and therefore won’t spend any time behind bars.

Slaton will have to pay a $500 fine and attend an alcohol and drug assessment.

Moreover, the TLC personality cannot have any contact with the Tennessee Safari Park.

Thankfully for the mother of two young kids, the charges of child abuse and child endangerment against Slaton were dropped — which, we presume, means she is NOT in danger of losing custody of sons Glenn and Gage.

We previously heard Slaton was under investigation for whatever transpired this fall.

Amy Slaton looks on here in this 1000-Lb Sisters scene. (TLC)

Slaton and boyfriend Brian Scott Lovvorn were taken into custody three months ago after the Crocket County Sheriff’s Department was called about a guest being bit by a camel at the local drive-through zoo.

“Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the police said in a social media statement at the time.

Slaton, you see, was allegedly bitten by the animal at the zoo and taken to the ER for medical attention before being taken to police headquarters.

When police investigated further, they arrested Slaton on “illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment,” per this same official report.

Amy Slaton looks very unhappy here to have been arrested in September 2024. (Crockett County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook)

Authorities reportedly discovered psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in Slaton’s possession while her two children were in the vehicle.

Both Slaton and Lovvorn initially pleaded not guilty to the drug possession and child endangerment charges. Based on Thursday’s filing, though, Slaton has since pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Amy, for her part, has not publicly commented on anything related to the arrest, although we’ve seen her break down on Season 6 of her family’s reality series.

Amid all her legal drama, Slaton did give fans a glimpse at her home life, sharing photos in October of each of her sons dressed in Halloween pajamas.

“2024,” she captioned the cute social media post.