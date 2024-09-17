Diddy Indictment Reveals Gruesome Details of Alleged “Freak Off” Sex …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As you may very well know by now, Diddy has been arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The musician was denied bail inside of a New York City courthouse on Tuesday, September 17 and remains in federal custody at the time of this writing.

Further details regarding just what Diddy has been accused of have now emerged, meanwhile, and we’ve documented them below.

Be warned, however: These allegations are gruesome in nature…

Diddy performs during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

The unsealed federal indictment claims that the mogul organized “Freak Offs,” or “elaborate sex performances” during which women were compelled through “force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

According to this legal document, among supplies seized by authorities from Diddy’s homes earlier this year were 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

Diddy accused by authorities of arranging, directing, masturbating during and often “electronically recording” the Freak Offs — while also transporting commercial sex workers “across state lines and internationally.”

These gatherings were frequent in nature and allegedly lasted for days.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean Combs performs during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (GETTY)

As you may recall, Diddy’s home was raided by authorities this past spring.

In May, CNN released surveillance footage from 2016 that feature Diddy grabbing ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura outside of an elevator… hurling her to the ground… and kicking her numerous times.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life,” Combs said in response back then, adding via Instagram:

“Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f-cked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

Cassie and Diddy attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Back to this new indictment, which reads in part:

“During Freak Offs, Combs distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant. Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, Combs kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers.”

In the horrifying description of what transpired on these occasions… the rapper’s associates are accused of facilitating Freak Offs by booking hotel rooms and stocking them with necessary supplies, cleaning the rooms, arranging travel and giving their boss/friend cash to pay the sex workers.

“In or about March 2024, during searches of Combs’ residences in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” reads the indictment.

Diddy attends the premiere of Fox’s “The Four: Battle For Stardom” Season 2 at CBS Studios – Radford on May 30, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The indictment delves into how the 54-year-old allegedly coerced his female victims into engaging in the Freak Offs, including “physical, emotional, and verbal abuse.”

It states:

Combs maintained control over his victims through, among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims’ appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing, and supplying them with controlled substances.

Yes, there were a number of individuals who witnessed these Freak Offs, but Diddy reportedly “engaged in acts of violence (including “kidnapping and arson”)” against them to keep them quiet.

Diddy delivers the commencement speech at Howard University’s 146th commencement exercises on May 10, 2014 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images for DKC)

The disgraced star’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told NBC News this afternoon of his client:

“He came to New York to basically engage the court system and start the case, and it will start today and he’s going to plead not guilty.

“He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers.”