Alexis Bellino: FIRED from The Real Housewives of Orange County!

It’s the end of an era on Bravo.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Going Rogue podcast, Alexis Bellino didn’t mince words when it comes to her future as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I was not asked back next season,” the 47-year old said simply.

Alexis Bellino Celebrates the 100th Episode of the “Marriage Boot Camp” reality stars franchise and the premiere of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for WE tv)

Bellino debuted on this long-running franchise back on Season 4 and left after season 8.

She had returned to the hit show for Season 17 after a 10-year absence, this time in a Friend-of status.

On the latest run of episodes, however, Bellino clashed pretty hard with Shannon Storms Beador — for a rather understandable reason.

This past August, Bellino announced she was engaged to John Janssen, Beador’s serious ex-boyfriend.

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen attend the 2024 Family Equality’s LA Impact Gala at Citizen News by Mother Wolf on September 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Family Equality)

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve been hurt,” Beador told E! News about a year ago of the situation. “I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, number-one, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point.”

Bellino, meanwhile, didn’t expect to stick around The Real Housewives of Orange County after this scandal.

“I can’t say it came as a shock, it did not come as a shock,” Bellino said on the podcast.

“It was a hard conversation. … I guess I wasn’t really prepared [because] I didn’t think contracts were coming out — like, I thought we had more time. … [So] it was a shock when the call came, but I was never shocked about that information.”

Alexis Bellino attends the premiere party for Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” 10 year celebration at Boulevard3 on June 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Bellino added that having previously dealt with leaving the show… she was able to take the development in stride.

“It was a little bit of a relief,” the reality star told listeners.

“I mean nobody wants the rejection, and no one wants to [hear] you’re not asked back.

“But it already happened to me. It happened to me in season 8. I’ve been there, done that!”

Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino on season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. (Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty)

In addition to Alexis, Storms Beador, Dubrow and Judge, season 18 of RHOC also starred Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti and newcomer Katie Ginella.

The cable network has not yet announced any casting decisions, but everyone aside from Bellino is expected to return for Season 19.

Filming is scheduled to begin in January.