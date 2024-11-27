Diddy Bail Request DENIED; Judge Deems Rapper a Violent Threat

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Diddy will not be home for the holidays.

Or any days after that in the near future, either.

On Friday afternoon, a New York federal judge denied the rapper’s request to be released on bail… stating on record that “by clear and convincing evidence” the mogul is potentially dangerous and “that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community.”

This marked the fourth time Diddy has made a bail request — and the fourth time it was denied.

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks at press conference, announcing an alliance with Ciroc Vodka in New York. Sean Combs Enterprises will make branding decisions for Ciroc and will share in future profits from the vodka made by Diageo. (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

As reported by a number of outlets on November 27, Judge Arun Subramanian decided in court “there is compelling evidence of Combs’s propensity for violence,” including video obtained by CNN from the 2016 Intercontinental Hotel incident with then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

This video, which we’ve detailed on The Hollywood Gossip, features Diddy kicking and assaulting Cassie.

Diddy’s legal team tried to argue that the footage had been edited (despite Diddy having previously apologized for the horrible act), but the judge simply said there is “clearly violence even in the version of the footage submitted by Combs.”

Along with the potential for violence, Diddy was just recently accused of witness tampering from jail.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Prosecutors argued on Friday that Combs’ attempt to influence witnesses while behind bars (via phone calls and threats) “constitutes obstruction” of his criminal case.

They also called out the musician’s’ “efforts to influence the jury pool” through a social media campaign organized by his kids.

Back on November 8, Diddy formally asked to be released from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, claiming that he should be allowed to prepare for his May 2025 trial outside of prison due to changed circumstances and new evidence.

Diddy’s attorneys proposed a “far more robust” $50 million bail package in the filing with stipulations including full-time security monitoring, home detention and restrictions on his ability to contact anyone outside of his legal team.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

As you likely know by now, Diddy was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In a subsequent federal indictment, the public learned about gruesome details of alleged freak-off parties that included sex workers, drugs, threats of violence and other ways in which Diddy reportedly abused and assaulted a cadre of women.

Via his fourth bail request, the rapper proposed home confinement in his three-bedroom Upper East Side apartment, something the judge simply was not willing to grant, saying in response:

“Given the nature of the allegations in this case and the information provided by the government, the Court doubts the sufficiency of any conditions that place trust in Combs and individuals in his employ — like a private security detail — to follow those conditions.”

In his decision, Subramanian cited “evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering,” including Combs’ calls and texts with witnesses, and his flouting of jailhouse rules, like using the phone access codes of other inmates at MDC-Brooklyn.