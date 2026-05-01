Kylie Jenner Sued by Second Housekeeper After Alleged Harassment & Retaliation

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Slipping a letter pleading for help into the path of someone who can help sounds like a tense moment from a suspenseful movie.

According to one woman, she lived that experience when she worked as a housekeeper for Kylie Jenner.

Unfortunately, it did not lead to her rescue. She says that her plight grew worse.

And she’s the second housekeeper to sue the makeup mogul in the space of a week.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

PHOTO ONE

A second housekeeper has filed a lawsuit against the makeup mogul, alleging that she suffered cruel and unusual treatment under her employ.

Juana Delgado Soto is suing Kylie, staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services, and La Maison Family Services.

Her lawsuit includes allegations of racial discrimination, harassment, failure to pay wages, failure to prevent or remedy harassment and discrimination.

According to court filings obtained by The Los Angeles Times, Soto began working for Kylie in May of 2019.

From the start, it sounds like a miserable ordeal.

Soto alleges that, for the first few years of the job, her supervisor withheld meal breaks and rest breaks from her.

In 2023, when Sibrian became her direct supervisor, she alleges that the situation escalated.

In 2024, she filed a complaint with HR — after an incident in which Sibrian allegedly mocked and humiliated her for her accent, her race, and her immigration status.

During the incident, Sibrian allegedly called her stupid and ridiculed her accent.

Because of the complaint, Sibrian was reportedly removed — but only temporarily. After Sibrian’s reinstatement, an alleged campaign of retaliation began.

Things went from bad to worse

In alleged retaliation for the HR report, Soto says, Sibrian reduced her hourly wage, assigned unreasonable workloads, and changed her schedule.

Her filing cites one incident in which she was preparing to leave work when Sibrian insisted that she stay late or risk losing her job. She ended up missing her own surprise party.

“No one cares about your birthday,” Sibrian allegedly told her. “Kylie is having dinner.”

In late 2024, new housekeepers assumed leadership roles. Soto alleges that she was denied adequate time off after the sudden death of her brother.

Even while working amidst her grief, she claims that staff members “whispered” that she was “lying about her brother’s death and kept forcing her to pick up trash they purposely threw on the ground.”

According to the court filing, Soto slipped a letter to Kylie onto the makeup mogul’s massage table just before her massage.

I need to express just how terribly I am mentally abused” she reportedly wrote, detailing the alleged wrongdoings.

“I really apologize for letting you know about all these situations,” Soto says that she expressed. “I know you wouldn’t allow this to happen, if you were aware of it.”

Her rescue did not come. Instead, the next day, Soto was allegedly informed that she should never attempt to contact Kylie again — threatened with termination, and told to avoid even catching a glimpse of her employer again.

Whether Kylie actually received the letter is unknown. But Soto is alleging labor law and employment law violations, and she is seeking an unspecified amount of punitive and compensatory damages.