Diddy’s Attorney Tries to Explain Away the 1,000 Bottles of Baby Oil & Lube

Why did Diddy need baby oil in such massive quantities?

We are all still reeling from the gruesome details of the Diddy indictment.

Some of the more salacious elements of the federal case against Diddy have grabbed headlines.

The reported over 1,000 bottles of baby oil has been especially eye-catching. But Diddy’s attorney suggests that it’s nothing nefarious.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Authorities found a massive baby oil supply during the raid of Diddy’s properties

When investigators searched Diddy’s homes in Beverly Hills and in Miami, they located a massive storehouse of items that they believe are associated with his sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

A four-figure quantity of baby oil and personal lubricant is raising eyebrows. Diddy’s attorney is insisting to multiple outlets that the quantities are exaggerated — and also entirely innocent.

“I don’t know where the number ‘1,000’ came [from],” attorney Marc Agnifilo told TMZ. “I can’t imagine it’s thousands.”

In various interviews, including with The New York Post, Marc Agnifilo insists that Diddy was simply buying in bulk. He notes that Costco, a popular store for buying in bulk, is located near most of Diddy’s residences.

Buying in bulk is a natural part of American culture. But 1,000 bottles of lubricant that are presumably used in sex acts — allegedly, involuntary ones — is a little different than a 6-month supply of mustard or a 4-month supply of toilet paper.

But Agnifilo repeatedly says that people are being “puritanical” about Diddy. He claims that these were supplies for consensual sex acts between adults.

Disgraced rapper Diddy looks on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Are people just being prudes about Diddy’s strategic baby oil reserve? (No)

Contrary to Agnifilo’s characterization of “consensual” sex, the indictment paints a very different picture.

Diddy allegedly compelled woman “through force, threats of violence, and coercion” to engage in extended sex acts.

It’s true that puritanical, sex-negative brainrot has infested our society. But the indictment makes it clear that no, this is not a case of the federal government slut-shaming Diddy. Because the indictment mentions numerous victims.

Relatedly, it’s worth looking into another item that investigators found. Baby oil and lubricants are easy to explain … sort of … despite their quantity.

According to the indictment, Diddy’s alleged victims would be so dehydrated and exhausted from being forced into these non-consensual performances and from drugs that they were given that they’d require IV fluids. (The drugs were allegedly to keep victims compliant at the time, while recordings were apparently kept as potential blackmail material)

Sometimes, people need help bouncing back from overindulging on their own — partying too hard, in any sense. That is not what authorities say was happening here. This adds a new layer of horror to an already horrific set of circumstances.

They said he literally gave the victims IV drips as parting gifts…the horror. pic.twitter.com/lGLgOucCXZ — Dr. Kia Conerway (@drkiaconerway) September 17, 2024

These charges are serious

Aside from Marc Agnifilo, who is just doing his job — however distasteful — as Diddy’s attorney, only the worst people alive are defending Diddy.

If convicted, Diddy will face more than 15 years in prison. It’s good to keep in mind that this is about much more than baby oil.

Most assume that federal authorities already have ample evidence to put Diddy behind bars. Given the duration of his alleged criminal enterprise and the materials that investigators found, he may never see freedom again. But there’s always a chance that major surprises could be in store.

Sean â€œDiddy” Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

For what it’s worth, a Costco representative tells TMZ that their stores do not sell baby oil. TMZ independently confirmed this by checking Costco’s website, which Diddy’s attorney might want to do before this goes to trial.

Again, the baby oil itself is incidental. The quantity of it is sensational.

The actual crimes described in the indictment are horrific and span many years. It’s no wonder that Costco is quick to distance itself from Diddy.