Kim Kardashian Fans Urge Her to Fight For Luigi Mangione Pardon

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian has a long history of fighting for Americans who have been victimized by our nation’s criminal justice system.

She’s fought for high-profile inmates like the Menendez brothers, but she’s also secured pardons for little-known victims of over-zealous judges, including people who were serving life sentences on drug charges.

The mother of four is even pursuing a law degree so that she might be better able to serve the unjustly incarcerated.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Now, Kim’s fans are urging her to turn her attention to this year’s most talked-about murder case.

How Is Kim Kardashian Involved With the Week’s Top News Story?

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione has been arrested for the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson.

Thus far, Kim has had no involvement with Luigi, and she hasn’t commented on his alleged crimes — but her fans are hoping that that will soon change.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“Free Luigi Mangione for us. Get us that pardon,” wrote one X user.

“Chile I know Kim kardashian already on her way to see Luigi,” another added.

“I give Kim Kardashian 48 hrs before she reaches out to Luigi for both a modeling contract and prison sentence reform,” a third chimed in.

Needless to say, Luigi has a lot of supporters on social media, and many of them are convinced that Kim can and should be the one to secure his freedom.

In this handout photo released by the Altoona Police Department, Luigi Mangione is seen in a holding cell after being taken into custody on December 9, 2024 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Altoona Police Department via Getty Images)

Will Kim Reach Out to Luigi?

Obviously, it’s unlikely that Kim will represent Luigi in court.

For one thing, she’s not yet a licensed attorney. On top of that, Luigi is probably looking to hire a lawyer who’s actually worked a murder trial before.

Seems like an area where experience matters.

Kim Kardashian attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th annual gala in partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

But hopefully, Kim is taking this unexpected attention as a compliment.

After all, she went from being someone who was widely dismissed as a shallow reality star to someone who’s now regarded as the first name in criminal justice reform.

That’s quite an achievement.

Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione is led into the Blair County Courthouse for an extradition hearing December 10, 2024 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Kim has never shied away from controversy, and we’re sure she’ll offer her thoughts on the Luigi situation at some point.

But she’ll probably stop short of advocating for his release.

After all, the CEO slaying is the ultimate hot-button topic these days. And Kim just spent six years married to a one-man political controversy.

She could probably use a break.