Diddy ARRESTED On Sickening Charges: Sex Trafficking, Racketeering & More

Sean “Diddy” Combs is in major trouble with the law.

The rapper and businessman was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Monday, September 16 after having been indicted by a grand jury.

According to reports, Homeland Security agents swooped into this premises and possibly searched Didd’s room, taking the celebrity into custody based on sealed a indictment filed by the Southern District of New York.

The Charges Against Diddy Include…

After his arrest on Monday night, the music producer has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement on Monday night.

“We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

As promised, the charges were revealed, and very quickly, Diddy’s legal team responded.

“He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers, and I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs.”

Didd Arrested: How Did We Get Here

Back in March, Diddy’s home was raided by authorities.

Federal agents conducted this raid of two properties owned by the controversial musician … who has been accused by multiple alleged victims of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, for example, has said that Diddy raped her in 2018.

In May, CNN obtained surveillance footage from 2016 that depicted Diddy grabbing Cassie outside of an elevator… tossing her to the ground… and kicking her numerous times.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life,” Combs said in response back then, adding via Instagram:

“Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f-cked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

Diddy’s Defense: I’m An Innocent Man

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo said he has been expecting the legal action.

“He voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges,” the attorney said in a statement to E! News.

“Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

On June 7, Howard University, a historically black college and university, rescinded the rapper’s honorary degree in the wake of multiple sickening allegations against him.

Three days later, New York City Mayor Eric Adams requested the musician return his key to the city.

Most recently, Diddy was order to pay a $100 million default judgment from a civil lawsuit filed by a Michigan inmate who accused the mogul of sexual assault.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo also said late on Monday.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but he Is not a criminal.

“To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges…

“These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”