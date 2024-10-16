Diddy Accuser Says Mogul Raped Her as Revenge For Tupac Murder Accusation

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The allegations against Diddy have been piling up, and one woman has now accused the disgraced mogul of committing a vile act of revenge in response to comments she made about the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Ashley Parham says that she made the remark during a February 2018 FaceTime call.

And she claims that Diddy later “gang raped” her in order to make her “pay” for her remarks.

Parham says the call was set up by a man she was dating. It was allegedly part of his attempt “to impress people with his famous friend.”

The attempt failed, however, as Parham was not a fan of the rapper’s. In fact, she seized the opportunity to tell him to his face that she believed Diddy was involved in Tupac‘s murder.

One month later, the man invited Parham to his home. He told her that he needed her help administering his medication.

But, according to The New York Post, she quickly realized that the invitation had been a set-up for an attack from Diddy and several accomplices.

In the lawsuit Parham filed this week, she says that Diddy and his friends proceeded to sexually assault her.

She adds that at one point, Diddy approached her with a knife and threatened to give her a “Glasgow smile.”

Also named in the suit is Kristina Khorram, Diddy’s alleged “manipulator in chief.”

According to Parham, Khorram talked Diddy out of the “Glasgow smile. She argued that it would make it more difficult to “sell” Parham later.

The horrors that occurred next will be sadly unsurprising to those who are familiar with the existing allegations against Diddy.

A Night of Alleged Terror

According to Parham, she was raped by three men, including Diddy, who allegedly violated her with a TV remote control.

She says that Khorram then forced her to swallow an “unknown pill” before she was expelled from the apartment.

More Criminal Charges For Diddy

Parham has filed a civil suit in which she seeks $50 million in damages. But her allegations might well lead to more criminal charges against Diddy.

She was treated at a hospital and filed a police report after the attack.

She did not, however, name the famous mogul for fear that “she would be ignored … and/or would be further harmed by Defendant Diddy if he discovered she named him to police.”

She says she maintains her belief that Diddy’s attack was an act of revenge for her comments about Tupac.

Diddy is currently in jail awaiting the start of his trial, which has been set for May 5, 2025.

More than 120 people have accused the rapper of sexual assault. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.