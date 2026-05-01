Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt Struggling With ‘Relationship Issues’ Months …

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Late last year, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcomed their first child.

The couple seemed blissfully happy at the time, but now, multiple reputable outlets are reporting that they’re sorting through some “issues.”

People — a magazine with a long and well-deserved reputation for accurate reporting — was the first to report on the alleged trouble in paradise.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“There are issues, but they’re trying to figure things out together,” a source tells the outlet. “They’re adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

The gossip site Deux Moi has taken things a step further, alleging that Pete and Elsie “are currently spending time apart.”

News of the relationship troubles comes as a shock, as Pete has gushed about the joys of family life in numerous previous interviews.

“Dad life is f–king awesome,” Davidson told People in March.

“It is exhausting and rewarding and cute. And I’m very lucky because Elsie is a fantastic mom, and I can’t stress enough how lucky I am.”

Davidson also opened up about the darker side of being a parent, admitting that his protective feelings sometimes led him to be overly defensive.

“It’s funny. It’s like I didn’t understand this. You’re just ready to fight anyone,” Davidson said at the time.

“It’s like, chill out. No one’s doing anything to your kid,” he continued, adding:

“You have this overly protective like…if one paparazzi guy pops out I’m going to f–king beat the living s–t out of him. So that’s a weird gear because I’m not a fighter guy.”

For her part, Elsie has also had nothing but good things to say about the joys and challenges of mom life.

“My Scottie girl is 12 weeks old today. On the way to the hospital we wrote down our predictions for what time she’d be born,” Hewitt wrote on Instagram back in March.

“My guess was 3:05pm (my birthday, 03/05). After 23 hours of labor, that is the exact time she arrived. How crazy and cool is that.”

Obviously, neither party has spoken publicly about the breakup rumors yet. But knowing Pete, he might have already moved on to the next situationship!