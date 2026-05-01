Did Stefon Diggs Call Cardi B a ‘W–re’ and a ‘Wrong …

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Obviously, breaking up with Cardi B would hit hard for anyone.

But just how bitter is Stefon Diggs about his ex?

An alleged screenshot showed him posting extremely unkind words about the rapper.

Is it real? What does Diggs have to say for himself?

Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

‘The wrong decision I made’

32-year-old Diggs appeared to have a lot to say about his ex.

“Appeared to” is a key part of that sentence, as we’ll explain.

Entertainment SA, a South African entertainment news brand, shared an image on their Instagram page.

The apparent screenshot featured something resembling a Story post from Diggs.

“The wrong decision I made recently…” the post began. “Falling in love with a wh–e with 3 kids.”

This apparent Instagram Story post was attributed to Stefon Diggs, but no one seems to have seen it on his actual page. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The post continued, claiming that this “Brought bad luck to life, business, endorsements, & partners.”

In conclusion, the post attributed to Diggs alleged that this had: “Stained my status.”

Given Cardi B’s level of fame, it seems more likely that their entanglement raised people’s awareness of who he is.

(Diggs is a football player. He played for a team called the New England Patriots until very recently, as the team released him during what’s called the “offseason,” which will end this summer.)

However, it is conceivable for a famous (in the sports world) athlete to believe that dating a famous woman didn’t do him any favors. But did Diggs really say any of that?

This comment by Stefon Diggs refutes the alleged Instagram Story screenshot. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘Stop lying’

“I would never say no goofy ass s–t like this,” Diggs commented under the page’s post.

“Nor would I speak on the mother of my kid like that,” he added.

Diggs then advised the page to “stop lying to the internet for clicks [before] your page disappear.”

It seems that, for a time, his comment was pinned by the page.

That is no longer the case. Some commenters accuse the page of burying his comment in an effort to conceal the truth.

Cardi has three children with her (previous) ex, Offset. Those are 7-year-old Kulture, 4-year-old Wave, and 1-year-old Blossom.

Her fourth child is by Diggs. They welcomed this child in November of 2025.

There are no indications that Diggs posted that Instagram Story post at any time.

That doesn’t mean that the page was knowingly spreading falsehoods. Anyone could have conceivably whipped up a fake screenshot and sent it in as a “tip.”

It’s sad that there is such rampant misogyny in the world that there are real men who might write something like that. But Diggs did not, and that’s important.