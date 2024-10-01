Diddy Prison Conditions Report: Disgraced Mogul Sleeps Among Rats on Concrete Floor

Disgraced hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly enduring some horrendous prison conditions.

As you’re likely aware, Diddy was arrested last month on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

He was denied bail and has therefore been residing at Brooklyn’s infamous Metropolitan Detention Center.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

The facility has long had a reputation for squalid conditions. And apparently Diddy’s circumstances are worse than those of most inmates.

Diddy Said to Be Struggling With Deplorable Prison Conditions

That’s because Diddy has reportedly been assigned to the prison’s Special Housing Unit for his protection.

The most recent updates on the rapper’s situation come courtesy of independent journalist Jessica Reed Krauss.

Sean â€˜Diddyâ€™ Combs accepts the BET Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

A source tells Krauss that the SHU is a “small, windowless room, less than 10×10 feet.”

Diddy reportedly sleeps on a concrete floor and spends his nights “dodging rats.”

“Despite allowances for others, Diddy is being kept in the harshest environment, locked in the SHU,” Krauss writes.

“His attorneys requested a transfer, but it was denied.”

Diddy Reportedly Fears For His Life

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

According to Krauss, Diddy “can’t be placed in general population because he’d likely get killed.”

Krauss claims that Diddy has “stopped eating” as he fears that the corrections officers at MDC have been tampering with his food.

“Guards are allegedly tampering with his food, leading him to stop eating,” Krauss writes, “not because of the quality, but out of fear it’s been contaminated.

“According to the source, he stopped eating yesterday; he doesn’t want to risk consuming food that may have been laced with human feces, as the guards taunt him, claiming they’ve tampered with his meals.”

Sean Combs attends the ‘Killing Them Softly’ Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

TMZ has refuted the food claim, reporting that Diddy is “eating normally.”

Of course, it’s difficult to glean reliable information from behind prison walls.

A source tells Krauss that Diddy is alone in his cell and has “no books, no TV, and minimal privileges.”

What’s Next For Diddy?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The indictment against Diddy contained shocking allegations about wild sex parties at the rapper’s home.

The “Freak Offs” hosted by the mogul and detailed in court documents reportedly involved forced sex acts. Attendees say Diddy was known to videotape the proceedings.

In the weeks since his arrest, Diddy has been sued by yet another accuser. The unidentified woman claims that he raped and impregnated her.

Needless to say, Diddy is unlikely to find much sympathy among the general public, despite the alleged conditions of his imprisonment.