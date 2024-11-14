Travis Kelce Already Living with Taylor Swift: They're 'Nesting' At His Place

Soon, we could see Travis Kelce living with Taylor Swift as the Eras Tour finally comes to an end.

What’s the saying about a door closing, window opening?

Though Travis has cheered on Taylor and even participated in some of her concerts, his focus is currently on football.

That hasn’t stopped him from renovating his still-very-new mansion.

Is Travis upgrading his digs for himself — or for Taylor ahead of her planned move-in?

NFL football player Travis Kelce smiles at the 18th hole on day three of the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Where is Travis Kelce living these days?

In 2023, Travis Kelce purchased a mansion in a Kansas City gated community.

The luxurious residence includes a swimming pool, a decorative waterfall, and even its own mini golf course. The Kansas City Chiefs player does enjoy golf from time to time, though it’s clearly not his field of expertise.

Travis purchased the home just weeks after his relationship with Taylor Swift went public.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Just recently, Travis Kelce has been making renovations to this Kansas City mansion. Specifically, he has been updating the kitchen.

It doesn’t sound like it’s a DIY job. Travis is an expert at football, so he has used some of the millions that he makes on the field to pay experts in kitchen renovations to do that work while he follows Taylor Swift on the European leg of her Eras world tour.

Now, Travis is in the midst of a stellar season with the Chiefs, while Taylor is playing her final shows of her worldwide extravaganza. Two years, it’s hard to believe she’s finally calling it done.

Travis Kelce interacts with fans during Kelce Jam 2024 at Azura Amphitheater on May 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Now, as Travis has been hitting the field with Kansas City Chiefs, his football team, Taylor has been more than once spotted seated and watching him play from the stands.

According to a report by Life & Style, Taylor Swift has likely be living at Travis’ mansion during Chiefs home games.

“She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world,” the inside source dished. “But is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him,” the source emphasized.

The insider added how nice it will be for Taylor to be living with Travis “without having one foot out the door.”

Are the rennovations because Travis Kelce will be living with Taylor Swift?

According to the report, “He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends.”

Travis Kelce has previously quipped that Taylor Swift “makes a great pop-tart and cinnamon roll.” That sounds less like praise of someone’s culinary acumen and more like a joke.

The same source alleged: “Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs and won’t be surprised if it leads up to a wedding.” Sure, why not.