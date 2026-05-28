Claude Lemieux Cause of Death Revealed: Hockey Legend Was 60

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We have tragic news to report from the world of sports today.

Hockey legend Claude Lemieux has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60.

News of his death comes courtesy of TMZ, who reports that Lemieux was found dead on Thursday on the property of a business owned by his family.

While there has been no official statement from Florida medical examiners, TMZ is reporting that Lemieux died by suicide.

Lemieux built a reputation as one of the sport’s fiercest competitors during a career that stretched across more than two decades and included four Stanley Cup championships.

Best known for his gritty, physical style of play and his ability to elevate his game in the postseason, Lemieux suited up for teams including the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks during his NHL career.

He also earned a reputation as one of hockey’s ultimate agitators.

Lemieux was the type of player opposing fans loved to hate.

People play hockey on the frozen ice near the National Stadium at Olympic Park on January 13, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Perhaps most famously, his devastating hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Kris Draper in 1996 helped ignite one of the fiercest rivalries in NHL history between the Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

Lemieux never seemed interested in playing the role of hockey’s nice guy, but he always delivered when the stakes were highest.

He won his first Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens in 1986, then later with the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and the Colorado Avalanche in both 1996 and 2000.

In 1995, he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after an extraordinary postseason performance that helped carry the Devils to a championship.

Following news of his death, tributes quickly began pouring in from across the hockey world, with former teammates, organizations, and fans remembering Lemieux as a fierce competitor whose passion for the game was impossible to ignore.

Lemieux is also remembered as the father of Brendan Lemieux, who followed in his footsteps to the NHL and carved out a professional hockey career of his own.

For a generation of fans, Claude Lemieux represented the tough, gritty side of the game they love.

Details about his final days are scarce at the moment, but we will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

For now, are thoughts are with Claude Lemieux’s loved as they attempt to make sense of this tragedy.