Travis Kelce Hits Woman in Head with Errant Golf Ball: Whoops!

It isn’t every day that Travis Kelce accidentally hits a woman during a sporting mishap. That’s for the best.

People best know Travis Kelce for his entanglement with Taylor Swift. But he is also a famous athlete with a successful career.

Mastery of one sport doesn’t always translate to mastery of another. Football is, in many significant ways, not the same as golf.

And Travis made that clear when he accidentally nailed innocent bystanders with his errant golf swings. Whoops!

Travis Kelce during the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

Travis Kelce had some golfing mishaps

On Friday, July 12, Travis Kelce participated in a charity golf game. At the risk of sounding uncharitable, his athletic prowess was not on full display.

As TMZ reports, one of Travis’ golf swings left one woman with a bloody injury.

One of his shots on the 16th fairway hurtled towards onlookers (that’s never good!) and ended up bonking a woman on the side of her head.

Travis Kelce smiles at the 18th hole on day three of the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

If you’re interested in seeing video of Travis Kelce’s swings and (unintended) hits, they’re circulating on social media. And we’ve included a couple of them for your convenience.

TMZ notes that Traivs Kelce hung out with the woman and other onlookers while they waited for the medic. One person held a cloth against the accidental ball-recipient’s head. (As we all know from being humans ourselves, head wounds bleed excessively)

Famously, Travis Kelce is a thoughtful and emotional guy. While no one appeared to be in a panic, he did appear to be impatient for medics to arrive.

Travis Kelce reacts after a shot on the 17th hole on day one of the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The woman whom Travis Kelce’s golf ball hit appeared to be fine

The medic showed up to the scene very quickly.

She even had time to pose for a memorable photo with Traivs Kelce before she got into a golf cart — sitting upright and in the passenger’s seat.

Obviously, some injuries can take a long time to manifest signs of a dire consequence. But based upon eyewitnesses and TMZ‘s reporting, it doesn’t sound like there was great cause for alarm. At least, not in the context of a golf ball nailing someone in the head.

https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1812767244167905564

Unfortunately, this was not a one-off. Apparently, Jason kelce hit a ball that flew over the heads of onlookers (they ducked) while all of this was going on.

That same day, Travis Kelce had another ball go wild, striking a man in the arm. After it fell to the ground, he continued playing through.

It sounds like the man whose arm turned out to be a ball-magnet was okay, as Travis kissed it better.

https://twitter.com/ChrisBiderman/status/1811812083337691602

We hope that this is the last time that Travis Kelce’s golf swings hit anyone

Golf is primary dangerous to local ecosystems, potential housing land, local water reserves, and the occasional unfortunate bird. However, golf clubs and the balls that they launch into the air can cause real damage.

Plenty of people have encounters with Travis Kelce. Most of those are perfectly safe.

Might we humbly suggest that anyone who wants to watch the Kelce brothers play golf opt to wear a helmet? Better safe than sorry.