Why Travis Kelce Cried During Taylor Swift’s Amsterdam Concert

Travis Kelce was caught crying by fans at Taylor Swift’s Amsterdam show this past weekend and the big question is why!

In June, Travis Kelce performed on stage with Taylor in London, to the absolute delight of the audience. Then, the following weekend, he surprised his girlfriend again by making a last minute detour to Dublin to join her for her Ireland show.

Naturally, Swifties were on the lookout for the next Travis Kelce surprise when she performed in Amsterdam over the July 4th.

What they got was perhaps more than they bargained for.

Travis Kelce interacts with the crowd during Kelce Jam 2024

Travis Kelce Cried During Taylor Swift’s Surprise Song Mashup In Amsterdam

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end and 3 time Super Bowl champ, is known for being a tough guy. He’s even been known to lose his cool during games.

So it was rather unexpected to see Travis wiping away tears during Taylor Swift’s final Amerstdam concert on Sunday July 7.

Videos popped up on social media showing Travis in a suite alongside his KC quarterback pal, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Having been to several of Taylor’s shows over the past year, you would think Travis wouldn’t be shocked over the set. But then again, ever night, Taylor performs a secret song or two and lately, she’s been doing mashups of hits that all have similar meaning.

During the concert, Taylor performed a mashup of “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)”, “So High School” and “Everything Has Changed.”

In videos, Travis can be seen in an emotional state, with Brittany actually comforting him at one point during the performance.

Why? Well, all three songs, fans believe, are dedicated to Travis.

Swift was performing a mashup of songs on the piano at the time, which fans believe were dedicated to Kelce, hence the emotion.

Take “Mary’s Song.” First of all, she hasn’t performed that one in over 16 years. Secondly, The lyrics go, “You’ll be 87, I’ll be 89. I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine. In the sky, oh my my my.” While written long before they got together, the lyrics take on new meaning now that they’re in love. No. 87 can now be inferred as a reference to Kelce’s jersey number, while No. 89 is the year Swift was born: 1989.

And “So High School”, which was written after they got together, has long been believed to be written about their romance.

And “Everything Has Changed”? Well, while Ed Sheeran may have been her duet partner back then, it’s clear who Taylor has eyes for now.

And it looks like Travis was feeling the love!

Travis Kelce Has Loved Touring The World To See Taylor – And May Follow Her To More Shows!

On the Wednesday, July 3 episode of the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason discussed Travis’ recent on-stage surprise during Taylor Swift’s Eras world tour.

“Shoutout to Tay for letting me jump up on stage with her,” Travis expressed, referring to Taylor Swift.

“Who knows? Might not be the last time,” he then teased coyly.

Then, as if Travis Kelce’s possible appearance were a major deciding factor for potential attendees, he continued the tease.

“You guys will have to keep showing up for the Eras Tour,” Travis suggested.

He added that they would have to show up in person “to see if I pop out of the stage and whatnot.”

Travis Kelce speaks on stage during the Tight Ends & Friends Concert

In London’s Wembley Stadium, Travis made his Eras tour debut

He opened up to his brother and to podcast listeners about his thoughts as he took to the stage to help Taylor with a transition skit.

“The one thing I told myself was ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop this. Do not drop Taylor,'” he recalled. It’s good to hear that celebrities, just like many of us, think of their loved ones as the baby sometimes.

Travis explained: “The golden rule was, ‘Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'”

Travis Kelce interacts with fans during Kelce Jam 2024

He added that Taylor was thrilled with his appearance, saying, “I didn’t disappoint Taylor, so that’s all that matters.”

Taylor certainly gushed over his on-stage moment, “swooning” on Instagram and writing that she will never “forget these shows.”

Does that mean that we can expect a repeat performance? And, if so, where?

Amsterdam, Check – Now, On To Zurich and Italy

On Thursday, July 4, Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, Taylor Swift performed at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena.

In a very quick turnaround, Taylor will move to playing two dates in Zurich the following Tuesday and Wednesday and then the weekend will be spent in Milan.

When people backpack around Europe, they don’t usually do it quite like this!

Obviously, neither Taylor nor Travis have divulged whether he will return to the stage to delight attendees in any of the upcoming shows.

However, Taylor and Travis both clearly enjoyed his Eras debut. So really … why not?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII

“It was an absolute blast,” Travis expressed during the podcast. “It was such a fun, playful part of the show.”

He continued: “And it was like … the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun — not only with [Swift] … but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome.”

With that attitude, it sounds very likely that he’ll show up on the stage again. But he’ll need to hurry. There’s only so many more opportunities he’ll have before he needs to get back for training next season.