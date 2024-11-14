Kate Middleton Finds Prince William’s Beard ‘Quite Rousing’

Kate Middleton is apparently quite a fan of Prince William’s new beard.

Kate participated in Remembrance Day events in London on Monday, and at one point, she seemed to confirm that she prefers her prince hairy.

The moment occurred during a conversation between Kate and her friend Sophie Wessex, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Catherine Princess of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stand from the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The princess and the duchess were standing on the balcony of the Cenotaph war memorial, and their conversation could not be overheard.

But according to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, the topic of discussion was William’s new look.

Hickling spoke with The Sun this week, and her theory about Kate’s comments reveals a side of the Princess of Wales that the public seldom gets to see.

“You like a beard?” Sophie allegedly asked Kate.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London on November 10, 2024. (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“I find it quite rousing,” Kate reportedly replied.

A different lip reader, Kayleigh Harris, begged to differ telling The Sun that Kate said Will’s beard is “never quite rounded.”

But according to Harris, Kate added that it’s “a nice beard” and “it’s a lot better now.”

Sophie Inquires About the State of Kate’s Health

From there, the conversation turned to more serious matters, with Sophie remarking, “You’re all better now.”

The comment is believed to be a reference to Kate’s battle with cancer.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales attend “The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance” ceremony at Royal Albert Hall, in London, on November 9, 2024 as part of the Remembrance Day commemorating the end of World War I. (Photo by Chris J RATCLIFFE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales revealed in September that she had completed chemotherapy.

Because we live in the age of misinformation, a surprisingly large group of conspiracy theorists remain convinced that Kate never really had cancer.

But there’s no real reason to believe that she lied about her condition.

Still, the speculation must be incredibly annoying, and Kate would probably prefer to discuss her husband’s beard.

William’s New Look Receives Mixed Reviews

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During his recent trip to South Africa for the Earthshot Awards, William revealed that his daughter, Princess Charlotte, was originally not a fan of his facial hair.

“Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off,” William told People magazine.

“Then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay,”

It’s a good thing that Charlotte came around. Because Kate seems to be a big fan of Will’s unshaven look.