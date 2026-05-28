Farrah Abraham Announces New Surgical Plans for Face After Swearing Off Fillers & …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last summer, former Teen Mom villain Farrah Abraham had an announcement to make.

She was free of botox and fillers, she claimed. And she planned to scale back her infamous body modifications.

Well that lasted all of, what seven months? Let’s be generous enough to say eight.

Farrah has announced her planned jaw surgery. Despite her political aspirations, she’s getting NSFW with it.

On the ‘Pillow Talk’ podcast, Farrah Abraham cycled through numerous topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She calls it ‘a really big surgery’

During a lengthy chat with Ryan Panozzo, the host of the Pillow Talk podcast, and fellow guest Kazumi Squirts, Farrah revealed her surgical plans.

“I’m getting ready for a really big surgery actually,” the former Teen Mom villain revealed.

“There’s, I guess, like a degenerative disc disease in my jaws,” Farrah claimed.

“I can’t use my jaw,” she alleged. “I can’t open my mouth up normally.”

Throughout the chat, Farrah appeared to be able to speak without difficulty. But we cannot claim to know what it means to be her, or what her jaw felt like during the friendly chat.

If you are not familiar, Pillow Talk is an extremely NSFW podcast.

Kazumi is a sex worker of some renown. The sponsor was a tech-driven sex toy.

The host at one point, with Farrah’s consent, displayed his penis for her assessment. (She rated it an 11 out of 10, for what it’s worth.)

So, when the former Teen Mom star spoke of her “oral dilemma” and said that she wanted to “just open my mouth for a hotdog” without jaw pain, Ryan pounced.

That is, he made a joke about Farrah having lost the ability to perform certain forms of oral sex.

Despite her political aspirations, Farrah Abraham did not hesitate to get NSFW on the ‘Pillow Talk’ podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I would crush everbody’s you-know-whats’

Farrah revealed that it had been two years since her last sexual encounter.

“I would crush everybody’s you-know-whats,” she warned.

For that and numerous other reasons, we’d recommend avoiding hooking up with Farrah.

We have no idea which “degenerative disc disease” allegedly afflicts her.

But, if she’s going under the knife, we hope that it goes smoothly.

Farrah has been in and out of so many doctor’s offices — and these are just the ones that we know about — that it is legitimately difficult to keep track.

However, The Ashley notes that Farrah has gotten at least three breast augmentations, a nose job, a chin implant (gone but not forgotten), butt injections, butt surgery, multiple vaginal rejuvenation procedures.

She has also had tissue extracted (liposuction) and alternative matter injected into her cheeks and lips (filler).

Farrah’s talk about walking back her many procedures last year sounded encouraging. And look, maybe this really is a medical necessity.

But we’re also going to have to wait and see what Farrah looks like after her recovery. Does she have TMJ or is she changing the shape of her face? Both?

Only time will tell.