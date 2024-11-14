RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Allegedly Cheated on Husband Before Divorce

Earlier this month, we learned that Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave are divorcing.

Now, a new report claims that the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s split involved another couple.

Allegedly, Teddi cheated with a married friend, a horse trainer.

Her marriage is over. And details of her alleged affair are spilling out into the open left and right.

Multiple outlets, including The Daily Mail and Page Six, report that RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp allegedly cheated repeatedly on husband Edwin Arroyave.

The alleged sidepiece, both outlets report, was Simon Schroeder. Interestingly, Schroeder works as Teddi Mellencamp’s horse trainer.

He shares two children with his wife, Karli Postel. Neither of whom seemed eager to publicly weigh in on the allegations when the news broke.

The inside source told Page Six that Teddi Mellencamp and Simon Schroeder were together in Florida — for an equestrian event — when Postel gave birth to their second child.

“Karli thought it was suspicious that her husband was in Florida when she was giving birth,” another insider told The Daily Mail. Yes, a spouse might view that as a red flag.

The alleged affair began in May of 2024. Teddi Mellencamp took to Instagram and announced her divorce on November 2.

All of this because of an ill-timed Florida trip?

According to Page Six, Karli Postel discovered inappropriate text messages between her husband and Teddi Mellencamp. This was after she gave birth, and after his return from whatever one does involving horses in Florida.

The alleged result was a heated confrontation. But Teddi’s husband was, according to the insiders, kept in the dark.

“They confessed. Teddi promised it would not happen again,” a source told The Daily Mail. “Karli didn’t tell Edwin when she found out.” Apparently this was because “she was willing to give Simon another chance.”

So what changed? Allegedly, Teddi Mellencamp and Simon Schroeder didn’t end the sexual relationship. And apparently there became an “emotional” component. That’s seldom good news.

As a result, she informed Teddi’s husband, Edwin Arroyave. And now, he and Teddi are divorcing.

“She filed for divorce from Edwin so that he did not have the chance to file and get her for adultery,” The Daily Mail’s insider claimed. “It has been alleged that the marriage ended because Edwin cheated on Teddi, but it is actually the other way around.”

Teddi Mellencamp’s marriage is over

Though Teddi Mellencamp has a reputation for being terrible, it’s clear that Edwin didn’t draw the line at her alleged starvation diet program a few years ago. According to these reports, it was an affair that broke their marriage.

However, we cannot verify any of this, no matter how reliable these reports may seem. Neither Teddi nor Edwin have confirmed anything beyond the end of their union.

Now, a divorce battle looms. This will be hard on their children, who — whatever happened — are innocent in all of this.