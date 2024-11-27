Hunter King Reveals ‘Subtle Nods’ to Taylor Swift In ‘Holiday …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Actress Hunter King is about to live the dream of every Swiftie.

Her new movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, premieres on the Hallmark Channel on November 30.

And as you might have guessed, it’s inspired by the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Hunter King, Donna Kelce and Tyler Hynes attend the red carpet at the “World’s Largest Tailgate” ahead of the Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hunter King Says Upcoming Film Pays Tribute to Taylor Swift

The film might not have the official endorsement of Taylor and Travis, but fans will surely recognize that it was conceived with the A-list couple in mind.

There’s even a cameo from Donna Kelce!

Hunter plays a lifelong Chiefs fan who wants to win the team’s Fan of the Year contest. The judge? The Chiefs’ director of fan engagement (and Hunter’s new love interest), played by Hallmark veteran Tyler Hynes.

Tyler Hynes attends the Lifetime hosts Anti-Valentine’s Bash for Premieres of ‘UnREAL’ and ‘Mary Kills People’ at Eveleigh on February 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

“As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s vintage Chiefs good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary,” reads a synopsis from Hallmark.

A Chiefs Story That Anyone Can Enjoy

“Whether or not you’re a Chiefs fan, I think you’ll be able to relate to this movie in some capacity,” Hunter tells Life & Style.

“I feel like there’s just subtle little nods to things [related to] Travis and Taylor.

Actress Hunter King attends a cocktail reception hosted by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences celebrating the Daytime Peer Group at Montage Beverly Hills on August 26, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“Taylor fans might like, like, [Tyler’s] last name in the movie. There’s just certain, like, little tiny Easter eggs, as we’ll call them, that I think they’ll have fun hunting for.”

“I think that their love story has inspired the world in a lot of ways and it’s something that everybody’s kind of rooting for,” Tyler chimes in.

“I think there’s a feeling within that that’s certainly captured in the movie. Even though we’re not tackling that storyline head-on, it feels like we’re getting the best of it all.

“We’re telling a multi-generational story that feels very Hallmark and feels very inviting for anybody from any walk of life to join in.”

“I love the script. I love how centered around family and tradition it was. I am so, so close with my grandma and getting to read the script and see the relationship that my character had with her grandparents, I just absolutely loved that,” Hunter continues.

“That was so inspiring to me and felt so true to my own life.”

Taylor and Travis’ Holiday Plans

As for the real-life couple who inspired the flick, it seems that Taylor and Travis will be spending Thanksgiving apart this year.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

They both have rather busy schedules this time of year, what with Taylor wrapping up her historic Eras Tour and Travis trying to lead the Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl.

But we’re sure they’ll be able to make time for one another as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

And hopefully, they’ll get a chance to check out Holiday Touchdown!