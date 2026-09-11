Hayden Panettiere: DEA ‘Zeroing In’ on Alleged Dealer in Death Investigation

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At the time of Hayden Panettiere’s tragic death, she was unfortunately back in a relationship with abusive boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

In the wake of her passing, Hickerson has apparently been cooperating with investigators.

A new report says that he has even met with the DEA in connection with Panettiere’s death.

Are they ready to arrest the dealer? Will that get justice?

Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Hayden Panettiere’s death investigation involves the DEA

TMZ reports that investigators are making progress as they investigate the death of Hayden Panettiere.

Brian Hickerson was in his sadly-on-again girlfriend in the Greenville, South Carolina condo for her death.

According to the report, Hickerson has spoken with the DEA in some capacity.

Given that this investigation is into her overdose, that makes sense.

Investigators are looking for Panettiere’s alleged dealer.

According to what one source told TMZ, authorities are currently “zeroing in on a potential drug dealer.”

However, some discussions are jumping the gun a little.

Technically, we do not yet know Panettiere’s official cause of death.

Right now, investigators are still awaiting full toxicology results. (These things rarely come back as quickly as they do on procedural dramas.)

There have been no arrests in connection with her death. Panettiere had a documented and tragic history of substance abuse.

Narcan saves lives (but this time, it was too late)

On August 16, Hayden Panettiere tragically passed away at home. Brian Hickerson’s brother reportedly found her, and the two tried to resuscitate her by administering Narcan before emergency responders arrived.

Unfortunately, it was too late.

Some have suggested that having Narcan on hand is somehow damning or at least “telling.”

Actually, naloxone nasal spray has a 4-year shelf life and could potentially save a life at any time, including of a total stranger.

Having medicine on hand it smart. Especially if there is a higher-than-zero chance of it saving the life of a member of your household.

Lesley Vogel, Panettiere’s mother (a whole lot of baggage in that relationship, which probably set the stage for many of Panettiere’s personal struggles as an adult), accused Hickerson of being culpable in her death.

In general, most people don’t tend to like a man who pleaded no contest to punching her in a less-than-isolated incident of abuse.

One could argue that her taking him back made people hate him more, not less. That is not unreasonable.

However, it’s unclear if investigators will find any legal link, let alone be able to prove culpability, in Panettiere’s death.

Truth be told, unless the drugs were not-as-advertised, finding the dealer isn’t really going to help anyone get justice for this tragedy.