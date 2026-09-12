Woody Harrelson Divorced: His Unusual History of Marriage, Explained

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Long before he was a household name, Woody Harrelson was married and divorced.

Even in the sometimes chaotic world of Hollywood relationships, one of his marriages stands out.

In between marriages, Harrelson has also been linked with some very famous names.

Here’s a look at his marital history — and where things stand today.

Woody Harrelson poses during the “Full Phil” photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Photo Credit: Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Woody Harrelson’s first marriage was to Nancy Simon

In 1985, Woody Harrelson married Nancy Simon. She is the daughter of Neil Simon, famous playwright.

Their union in Tijuana, Mexico was intended to be a lark, with plans to divorce the following day.

However, when they returned, the parlor — a storefront that handled both marriages and divorces — was closed.

Rather than rush to try again, Harrelson and Simon remained legally married for another ten months.

Like we said, this marriage really stands out. Joke marriages do happen, but usually not this often.

Dating in the ’80s

Later in the 1980s, Woody Harrelson was reportedly in a brief unit with Moon Unit Zappa.

The two had met through mutual friends. However, it was a short-lived dalliance.

Also in the late ’80s, Harrelson and Carol Kane were also in a brief relationship.

This was decades before the latter starred on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt or Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, but they met through mutual friends within the world of Hollywood.

Harrelson had a very significant romance in 1989, but we’ll get to that later.

Dating in the ’90s

In 1991, Woody Harrelson and Brooke Shields crossed paths professionally.

Their reported relationship was apparently short-lived — if, of course, it happened at all.

Also in the early ’90s, Harrelson briefly dated Penelope Ann Miller after meeting through people they both knew in the entertainment industry.

Perhaps his biggest-named alleged entanglement was with Glenn Close. They have never confirmed the reported romance.

Harrelson also shared a screen with Ally Sheedy, and they were rumored to have linked up — without confirmation.

In 2008, Woody Harrelson married Laura Louie, co-founder of Yoganics, an organic food-delivery service, in Maoui.

The two had met over two decades earlier, in 1987 — when she worked as his personal assistant. Becoming close friends, they dated in 1989.

Before they married in 2008, Harrelson and Louie welcomed three children together.

Louie’s job outside of the entertainment industry and their relationship’s relatively low profile may be one of the reasons that they remain married to this day.

Marriage is complex. Even more so in an industry as chaotic and travel-filled as Hollywood. But Woody Harrelson and Louie have not gotten divorced and show no sign of spiraling towards a split any time soon.