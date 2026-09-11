Jinger Duggar Ditches Husband & Launches Podcast with Sister Joy-Anna

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Jinger Duggar is opening up about “some pretty life-altering” changes.

She and sister Joy-Anna have been spending a lot of time talking on and off of Jinger’s podcast.

Now, Jinger is parting ways with the Jinger & Jeremy podcast and she is rebranding.

What’s next?

On the debut episode of her ‘Call Your Sister’ podcast, Jinger Duggar spoke about learning about her sister’s latest pregnancy. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Jinger Duggar is saying goodbye to Jeremy Vuolo (as her podcasting partner)

On YouTube, Jinger Duggar has wiped her husband’s name away from her channel and added a new name.

She is also advertising the change on Instagram.

Together with Joy-Anna Duggar, she is launching the Call Your Sister podcast.

In the process, she is also keeping older episodes with the updated name.

Below is the teaser. Even further below, we can see the first full episode under the new heading.

“We have been having some pretty life-altering conversations on the phone, like, literally life-altering,” Jinger shared with their fans and followers on the Wednesday, September 9 episode.

“We’re starting the Call Your Sister podcast,” she announced on the Call Your Sister podcast, as you can see below.

This comes after weeks of having Joy-Anna as her guest host instead of Jeremy, as the sisters covered topics from only learning good hygiene habits after getting married to addressing how their brothers’ scandals have impacted their family.

According to Joy, the idea to update the podcast was Jinger’s idea, one that she brought up on one of their regular, lengthy phone calls.

However, both sisters were quick to credit Jeremy for really making it happen. Sure.

‘Here we are’

“And so, anyway, conversations had just happened from there,” Joy-Anna Duggar summarized while explaining how she and Jinger had reached this point.

She added: “It’s been a while of just talking, planning, figuring out logistics, but it’s happening. Here we are.”

Sure enough, the podcasting room received a makeover and appears to reflect a little more personality than before.

If you have enough money and space to have your own podcasting space like this, it doesn’t need to be as bland as the ones where people rent a recording room and have maybe 5-to-15 minutes to set up and take things down at the end of the day.

But why isn’t this a three-person podcast, with Jeremy remaining involved? Surely someone out there will miss him, right?

Joy-Anna Duggar and Jinger Duggar speak on September 9, 2026 on the first episode of the ‘Call Your Sister’ podcast. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Jinger explained why Jeremy is no longer her co-host, even though he very much remains her husband.

“He’s just in a very busy season of life, working a full-time job,” Jinger explained.

(As we have previously covered, “season” is in-group speak in evangelical and especially fundamentalist circles for a time in people’s lives; using this diction separates the in-group from the out-group.)

“He’s also, like, trying to finish up his Doctor of Ministry degree and also starting a Bible study,” Jinger added.

“Since he’s in such a busy season,” she reiterated, “he’s going to be the producer of this podcast and help us out a little bit.”

This change is actually going pretty well among people who follow the Duggar daughters but are leery at best of the husbands.