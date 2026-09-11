Lindsay Clancy Lawyer Lashes Out at Ted Cruz as Details of Holdout Juror's Identity Revealed

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In the days since the Lindsay Clancy trial ended with a hung jury, it seems that just about everyone has shared a hot take on the situation.

The latest public figure to come out vehemently against Clancy is Sen. Ted Cruz.

In a recent interview, the firebrand Republican lashed out at Clancy as “despicable” and a “monster of a mother.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks on stage on the second day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“This is the modern version of the O.J. Simpson trial,” Cruz told Newsmax this week.

“In this instance, there is no dispute that this monster of a mother murdered all three children … and didn’t just murder them — slowly, deliberately, systematically used exercise bands to strangle the life out one after the other after the other.”

Clearly, Cruz sides with the lone holdout juror (more on him later) who believed that Clancy should be held criminally liable for the deaths of her children.

Clancy’s outspoken attorney, Kevin Reddington, was quick to respond to his remarks.

“Senator Cruz, you, sir, are despicable. You clearly do not come close to understanding the basic concept of postpartum psychosis. Quite frankly, that is not surprising,” he said, adding”

“You obviously do not know the first thing about mental health or the woeful state of medical and psychiatric care in our country. Instead of making a rational observation, you call for her execution.”

Reddington concluded by challenging Cruz to discuss the case with him directly.

“You know where to find me,” he said.

Eleven of the twelve jurors voted to acquit Clancy, but one man stood firm in his belief that Clancy’s postpartum psychosis did not excuse her actions.

A different juror, Paula Devlin, offered new details about the holdout’s identity in an interview with Gayle King.

“Was the person of color a woman or a man?” King asked this morning. After Devlin replied in the affirmative, King asked:

“Is the holdout juror… a person of c– a black man?” Again, Devlin said yes.

“A black man is the holdout juror?” King reiterated, to which Devlin replied, “Yes.”

“Woah, I have to sit with that for just a second,” King replied.

Needless to say, this case and the controversy surrounding it have become highly emotional issues for many observers. And it’s unlikely that those emotions will die down anytime soon.