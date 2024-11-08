Taylor Swift Taking Break After ‘Eras Tour’: What Are Her Plans?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Taylor Swift may be taking a well-deserved break after she wraps up her “Eras Tour” on December 8. The “Shake It Off” singer has been on the road for nearly two years, and fans are already wondering what she’ll do next!

After kicking off the tour in March 2023, Taylor has taken the “Eras Tour” around the globe. Millions of people have experienced the show, including surprise songs, friendship bracelets, and special guests.

The final show of this historic run will take place on December 8, 2024 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Gracie Abrams is set to open the concert.

As fans gear up to catch the last of Taylor’s shows on this run, there are already plenty of reports and theories about what she has planned next.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Will Taylor Swift Take A ‘Break’ After The ‘Eras Tour’?

After nearly two years of the biggest concert tour worldwide, Taylor is understandably a bit tired. She’s planning on enjoying some downtime once the tour wraps up, according to a report from Us Weekly.

“She’s looking forward to taking a break and relaxing. She’s exhausted,” a source told the outlet.

A separate report from the outlet also claimed that she’s planning on taking some time away before her next step. “She’s trying to make sure she has downtime first and hasn’t fully made decisions about anything just yet,” an insider said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Taylor & Travis Kelce’s Future Together

Naturally, many fans are wondering what the “Eras Tour” ending means for Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The singer is thinking about “settling down” with “the guy on the Chiefs” according to a September 2024 report from Us Weekly.

“Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes. They’re on the same page,” an insider told the outlet.

Besides simply relaxing, the source also said that the pair are talking about next steps. “They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids,” they said.

“Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family,” the source explained. “She just hadn’t found The One until now.”

Speaking of Travis, the Super Bowl winner will also have a few games left in his season after Taylor finishes the tour. The “All Too Well” popstar has attended many of her boyfriend’s games, and she’s sure to make more appearances after finishing the tour.

The Rest of the ‘Taylor’s Versions’

Naturally, fans have also been speculating about when Taylor’s next album will drop. While fans have long been anticipating reputation (Taylor’s Version), she did release The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024.

Some fans are expecting the final “Eras Tour” dates to include an announcement for her re-recording of 2017’s reputation. So far Taylor has re-recorded four of her albums. Besides reputation, she just needs to re-release her self-titled debut.

When Taylor was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2023, she teased some “fire” vault tracks for reputation (Taylor’s Version). “It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure,” she said.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Principality Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Did Someone Say, Memoir?!

While Taylor is tied to her music, another report claims that she’ll be focusing on some other artistic ventures. The “Shake It Off” singer will be focusing on more visual arts, as well as fashion and possibly a book, according to The US Sun.

Besides noting that Taylor will enjoy a “simple life,” which includes gardening and relaxing at home, an insider told the outlet that she has a few other projects up her sleeve.

“She has been working on some fashion projects, creating some pieces, shirts, skirts, dresses for the most part, and she also writes and wants to keep going on a book, a memoir,” the source said.

“She wants to spend some time creating in ways other than just music, expressing her creativity in arts with painting, drawing, sculpture, and photography, as she loves them all,” they continued.